Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,099 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,613 in the last 365 days.

Newman Named Medical Director of DHHR’s Office of Emergency Medical Services

Dr. Jonathan G. Newman has been named medical director of the Office of Emergency Medical Services (OEMS) within the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources’ Bureau for Public Health West Virginia. 

 

Newman, of Fairmont, has served as the medical director of the Emergency Medical Services Program (EMS) at Fairmont State University and Pierpont Community College since 2001, and as the regional medical director of West Virginia’s EMS Regions six and seven since 2002.

 

“Dr. Newman’s medical background and varied emergency services experience prepares him well for this position,” said Dr. Ayne Amjad, State Health Officer and Commissioner of the Bureau for Public Health. 

 

He holds a bachelor of science degree in business from Frostburg State College, an Emergency Medical Technology (EMT-Paramedic) certification from Shepherd University, completed pre-medicine studies at Fairmont State University, and earned a doctor of medicine degree from West Virginia University. He completed his residency training through West Virginia University Hospitals, where he was the Chief Resident, and received a master’s degree in medical management from Carnegie Mellon University.

“Having spent most of my adult life involved in EMS, I am honored to serve in this role working with the West Virginia EMS systems and personnel to enhance prehospital care for the citizens of West Virginia,” said Dr. Newman.

Newman’s appointment is effective March 14, 2022.

You just read:

Newman Named Medical Director of DHHR’s Office of Emergency Medical Services

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.