Iowa DNR hiring seasonal water quality monitoring staff for summer

DES MOINES - The Iowa DNR’s Water Quality Monitoring and Assessment Section is currently hiring seasonal natural resource aides for the summer.

Aides will be based out of Des Moines but will have the opportunity to travel around the state to work in several of the DNR’s beach, stream, lake, shallow lake, wetland and fish kill follow-up monitoring programs.

Find more details on job duties and how to apply on the DNR website at www.iowadnr.gov/Employment. Application deadline is March 18, 2022.

For more information about these water quality positions, contact Katie Greenstein at 515-490-2095 or Katie.Greenstein@dnr.iowa.gov.

The DNR is also hiring for additional seasonal and full-time positions in areas across the agency, which are all listed at www.iowadnr.gov/Employment.