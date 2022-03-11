Unify Energy Solutions teams up with Boxing World Champ, The Marquez Family.

Unify Energy Solutions Former Olympian World Champion Father Raul Marquez & his son National Golden Gloves champion Giovanni Marquez Todd Searcy Founder/ CEO

Unify Energy Solutions and Giovanni Marquez are always in the corner for those who pursue excellence.

I am so excited for the Marquez family. I am proud to say that Unify Energy Solutions will be in his corner to support and partner with Giovanni as he chases his dream." — Todd Searcy CEO/ Founder

HOUSTON , TEXAS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA , March 11, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- This release announces partnerships between Unify Energy Solutions and the Marquez family.As fellow Houstonians, we at Unify Energy Solutions appreciate the hard work and dedication the Marquez family represents. Commitment and hard work led Raul Marquez Sr to the 1992 Olympics and a World Championship. Today, his son Giovanni Marquez follows in those footsteps to make his Pro boxing Debut on SHOWTIME Friday, March 11, 2022. We at Unify Energy Solutions are proud to be in his corner to support and partner with Giovanni as he chases his dream. This partnership will continue to highlight the commitment of Unify Energy Solutions to live its values, Faith & Family, Integrity, Teamwork, Excellence, and Empowerment."I am so excited for the Marquez family. I am proud to say that Unify Energy Solutions will be in his corner to support and partner with Giovanni as he chases his dream." Todd Search CEO/ FounderAbout Unify Energy Solutions :Unify Energy Solutions was founded in 2013 as a customer-first BMS (building management system). We offer customized, cost-effective options for sustainable Energy consumption and Management. Everyone here on the Unify Team is empowered to always put the needs of the customer and the needs of their stakeholders first. We provide free, ongoing training and live technical support, and when you call, we are there to help every time. Thanks to our quality solutions and best-in-class customer service, our customers trust us, and our partnerships are enduringAbout Marquez FamilyGiovanni Marquez 21-year-old son of former Olympian and world champion Raul Marquez will make his pro boxing debut in a four-round junior welterweight fight against Nelson Morales (2-0) on Friday. His father will be on the broadcast of SHOWTIME’s “ShoBox: The New Generation” and will also be working in his son’s corner.Showtime Networks Inc. (SNI), a wholly owned subsidiary of Paramount, owns and operates the premium service SHOWTIME, which features critically acclaimed original series, provocative documentaries, box-office hit films, comedy and music specials and hard-hitting sports. SHOWTIME is available as a stand-alone streaming service across all major streaming devices and Showtime.com, as well as via cable, DBS, telco and streaming video providers. SNI also operates the premium services THE MOVIE CHANNEL™ and FLIX, as well as on demand versions of all three brands. SNI markets and distributes sports and entertainment events for exhibition to subscribers on a pay-per-view basis through SHOWTIME PPV. For more information, go to www.SHO.com

