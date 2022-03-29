Luxury Experience & Co Announces the Ultimate Oscar Celebrity Gifting Lounge Experience With Valerie Beverly Hills
Valerie Beverly Hills Sets The Stage To Create the Top Celebrity Experience With The Who's Who at the Oscars
LE & Co was excited to partner with Valerie Beverly Hills to celebrate this years Oscars in an amazing architectural backdrop in the heart of Beverly Hills," says LE & Co Founder Melissa McAvoy. ”BEVERLY HILLS, CA, US, March 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Luxury Experience & Co and Valerie Beverly Hills presented a luxury gifting lounge honoring nominees and presenters during Oscars Weekend at the exclusive Valerie Beverly Hills located in the “Golden Triangle” in the heart of Beverly Hills, California. With quality and luxury in mind, LE & Co gifted celebrities an unparalleled level of style and sophistication in beauty, health, home, travel and wellness.
— Luxury Experience & Co Founder, Melissa McAvoy.
Award winning Emmy Nominated TV Producer | Netflix Instant Hotel Serena De Comarmond, "Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty" actor Kirk Bovill, Paramount's "Mayor of Kingstown" actor Pha'Rez Lass, Selling Sunset star Amanza Smith, "Dollface" actor Gilles Marini, Three-Time EMMY Award-nominated variety series “A Black Lady Sketch Show” actor Skye Townsend, Tyler Perry's "The Have and the Have Nots" actor Celeste Thorson, Filmmaker/Actress Kathy Kolia, Model/Influencer and Reality star CJ Franco, Actress/TV Host Caitlin O'Connor, Power Rangers star Jacqueline Scislowski, John Singleton’s “Snowfall,” star Angela Lewis and many others, which created a great mix of film and television talent.
The LE & Co experience combined the ultimate customized celebrity experience that featured Dr Busso, Nu Estestica Spa, Protege Footwear, Everlasting Comfort, Jewelry By Swoon, B GREAT, EcoSlay, Valerie Beverly Hills, MoreLife, Elixicure, Scott Porter, KAENA Wines, Batch & Bottle, Monkey Shoulder, Glenfiddich, Hendrick’s, Reyka Vodka and Icelandic Glacial.
LE & Co founder Melissa McAvoy toasted to the success of talent walking away from the event with incredible gifts, valuable new connections and a sense of celebration for the amazing past year in entertainment. "We couldn't have asked for a better partner to host such a successful event with," McAvoy said of Valerie Beverly Hills.
About Luxury Experience & Co
Today’s best brands align themselves with LE & Co Luxury Gift Lounges to get their products into the hands of the hottest names in film, television and sports. With years of experience in Public Relations, Events & Business Development we lead and develop effective key brand relationships. Recognizing the importance of brand awareness to our clients, we have now created a complete package of services to maximize our clients return on investment. Beyond working with brands works with top foundations and charities to bring awareness and support to help others.
