SPRINGFIELD, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hiland Dairy Partners with Midwestern Food Blogger to Provide Fresh Recipes for Spring

Lolo Home Kitchen shares seven fresh recipes that incorporate Hiland Dairy products

Hiland Dairy has partnered with food blogger Lolo Home Kitchen to create seven customized, flavor-packed, and family-approved recipes with healthy Hiland dairy products to add a refreshing spring zest to everyday meals. Hiland Dairy and Lolo Home Kitchen recipes are featured on the brand's website: https://www.hilanddairy.com/spring

“I loved working on this campaign with Hiland Dairy to create these light and fresh recipes. Hiland products are so versatile and can be used in so many different ways, sweet or savory,” said Laura from Lolo Home Kitchen.

Hiland has created the Sweet, Savory Springtime Light and Fresh Giveaway that will award a prize pack to one lucky entry. The winner will be drawn on or about May 4, 2022. Complete rules are available on the website https://www.hilanddairy.com/spring

“Spring can be a season of new beginnings and we believe that our customers are looking for new ways to incorporate our dairy products into a healthy lifestyle,” said Sarah Carey, Hiland Dairy Marketing Coordinator. “Hiland Dairy and Lolo Home Kitchen have created new recipes that are blooming with bright, springtime flavors,” Carey continued.

About Hiland Dairy Foods Company

Hiland Dairy, based in Springfield, Missouri, is a leading farmer-owned dairy foods company. Their widely loved products include ice cream, milk, butter, cheese, and eggnog. Hiland Dairy has expanded beyond dairy and produces various other beverages, such as Red Diamond Tea, lemonade, and fresh juices.

Hiland Dairy, a farmer-owned company, employs more than 2,500 people throughout Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, and Texas. Hiland's farmer-owners are just miles from the Hiland processing plants, where our milk goes from the farm to the shelves within 48 hours. Hiland strongly believes in the community and is committed to our environment. Using eco-friendly processes, Hiland continues to provide wholesome dairy to a healthy world. Learn more at http://www.hilanddairy.com/company/media-center

About Lolo Home Kitchen

Laura aka Lolo is the one behind yummy recipes that express her love of cooking, baking, entertaining and all things food in general. Laura started cooking and baking at a very young age learning from her Grandma June’s Chocolate Chip Cookie recipe. Laura would sit on the counter covered in flour and bake with her grandmother. Laura credits her love of celebrating everyday moments to her mother. Feeding people became Laura’s way of showing love and finding that it absolutely feeds her soul too. Learn more here: https://lolohomekitchen.com/

