The non-fiction afterword in Money, Blood and Conscience accuses Dr. Tedros Adhanom of criminal misconduct as an Ethiopian official Free Planet Publishing logo Tedros Adhanom is responsible for cover-ups and crimes against humanity when he was an Ethiopian official, according to a nonfiction afterword to Money, Blood and Conscience, a historical novel about the East African nation's former TPLF dictatorship.

Explosive revelations show elevated new pandemic risk

WASHINGTON , DC, USA, April 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Gebreyesus committed crimes against humanity and conspired to cover up threats to public safety when he was an Ethiopian official, a book about Ethiopia’s former Tigrayan People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) dictatorship asserts.

According to a non-fiction afterword to the historical novel Money, Blood and Conscience, Dr. Tedros shares responsibility for atrocities by Ethiopian security forces and tried to hide the extent of a 2015 famine, a 2016 massacre, wholesale human rights violations, the failure of poverty programs, and the arrest of journalists before leading the global health agency.

The revelations fuel worldwide suspicions that Dr. Tedros, slated for re-appointment as the WHO's boss this May, deliberately downplayed the Covid outbreak and may repeat his misconduct if another pandemic emerges during his next five-year term.

Unconfirmed reports state that Dr. Tedros discussed seeking asylum with the German and Swiss governments after the book’s publication.

The Ethiopian government, which recently called a humanitarian truce with the TPLF following a two-year civil war, accused Dr. Tedros of using his position to lobby diplomatic support for the Tigrayan rebels.

Dr. Tedros denies the accusations. "I am on only one side and that is the side of peace," he said.

