Submit Release
News Search

There were 769 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,065 in the last 365 days.

WHO Chief Hid Secret Criminal Past, Book Alleges

Cover of Money, Blood and Conscience, a historical novel about Ethiopia's former Tigrayan People's Liberation Front dictatorship

The non-fiction afterword in Money, Blood and Conscience accuses Dr. Tedros Adhanom of criminal misconduct as an Ethiopian official

Logo of Free Planet Publishing, publisher of Money, Blood and Conscience, a historical novel about Ethiopia's former Tigrayan People's Liberation Front dictatorship

Free Planet Publishing logo

Image of Tedros Adhanom. He is is responsible for cover-ups and crimes against humanity when he was an Ethiopian official, according to a nonfiction afterword to Money, Blood and Conscience, a historical novel about the East African nation's former TPLF dictatorship.

Tedros Adhanom is responsible for cover-ups and crimes against humanity when he was an Ethiopian official, according to a nonfiction afterword to Money, Blood and Conscience, a historical novel about the East African nation's former TPLF dictatorship.

Explosive revelations show elevated new pandemic risk

WASHINGTON , DC, USA, April 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Gebreyesus committed crimes against humanity and conspired to cover up threats to public safety when he was an Ethiopian official, a book about Ethiopia’s former Tigrayan People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) dictatorship asserts.

According to a non-fiction afterword to the historical novel Money, Blood and Conscience, Dr. Tedros shares responsibility for atrocities by Ethiopian security forces and tried to hide the extent of a 2015 famine, a 2016 massacre, wholesale human rights violations, the failure of poverty programs, and the arrest of journalists before leading the global health agency.

The revelations fuel worldwide suspicions that Dr. Tedros, slated for re-appointment as the WHO's boss this May, deliberately downplayed the Covid outbreak and may repeat his misconduct if another pandemic emerges during his next five-year term.

Unconfirmed reports state that Dr. Tedros discussed seeking asylum with the German and Swiss governments after the book’s publication.

The Ethiopian government, which recently called a humanitarian truce with the TPLF following a two-year civil war, accused Dr. Tedros of using his position to lobby diplomatic support for the Tigrayan rebels.

Dr. Tedros denies the accusations. "I am on only one side and that is the side of peace," he said.

Media Office
Free Planet Publishing
media@freeplanetpublishing.com

1-Minute Promo Video for Money, Blood and Conscience

You just read:

WHO Chief Hid Secret Criminal Past, Book Alleges

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Human Rights, International Organizations, Politics, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.