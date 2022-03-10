Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,065 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,636 in the last 365 days.

Wildlife Agency Announces Urban-Rural Deer Ecology Study

RALEIGH, N.C. (March 10, 2022) – The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission is working collaboratively with N.C. State University and other partners to research wild deer ecology across urban and rural portions of Durham and Orange Counties. The four-year project, called the Triangle Urban Deer Study, will explore many deer ecology factors, including deer mortality, deer abundance and human perceptions of deer.  

As urbanization continues across the state, the Wildlife Commission increasingly faces challenges managing white-tailed deer populations in urban and suburban areas where human and deer populations intersect. The Triangle Urban Deer Study is designed to advance the agency’s understanding of deer ecology in North Carolina and improve future deer management decisions across an urban to rural gradient.

Field work for the study began in January and will continue through 2024. To gather necessary data, deer are captured, fit with a GPS collar and a yellow ear tag, and immediately released. The GPS collar transmits data to the researchers, providing detailed location data on movement, habitat use and survival. Collared and tagged deer can be legally harvested during hunting seasons. In fact, an important component of this study is that hunting proceeds as normal so that hunting mortality data is not skewed. Other components of the study will include population estimates using genetics to identify individual deer from collected fecal samples and surveys of residents in the area.

For more information about this study, follow the Triangle Urban Deer Study Facebook page, facebook.com/NCurbandeerstudy, or contact the Wildlife Commission at HWI@ncwildlife.org.

If you live in a suburban area of Durham County, have deer that use your property, and are interested in participating in this study by having deer tagged on your property, please message us on Facebook or email your contact information and a brief description to deerecologystudy@ncsu.edu.

Media Contact:
Photographer:

You just read:

Wildlife Agency Announces Urban-Rural Deer Ecology Study

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.