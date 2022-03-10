Ramp Closures and Lane Restriction on Veterans Memorial Bridge, Snyder and Northumberland Counties

​Montoursville, PA – Motorists are advised of ramp closures in Shamokin Dam, Snyder County and a lane restriction on Route 61 (Veterans Memorial Bridge) in Sunbury, Northumberland County, due to a vehicle crash.

The following ramps are closed: • Route 11 southbound exit ramp from Route 61 (Veterans Memorial Bridge) from Sunbury towards Shamokin Dam. Motorists will be detoured to Route 11/15 northbound towards Lewisburg. • Route 61 northbound entrance ramp from Route 11 southbound in Shamokin Dam towards Sunbury. Motorists will be detoured to Route 11 to Northumberland Borough, Northumberland County.

Motorists looking to travel to Route 11 southbound from Sunbury should travel through Northumberland Borough.

Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect travel delays, watch for lane changes, and drive with caution.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Baker, 570-368-4202 or magbaker@pa.gov.

