Trade Technologies Introduces Standby LC and Guarantee Management Services in Europe
Trade Technologies expands their Outsourced Trade Services to provide Standby LC and Guarantee Management for Corporate Clients.
In today’s environment, many of our customers are struggling to find qualified people and secure technology to manage a global Guarantee portfolio. We can help.”AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Trade Technologies, the global leader in international trade document solutions, announced today the extension of its outsourced trade services in Europe to include Standby LC and Guarantee Management. Trade Technologies provides Corporate Clients with a global team of skilled Trade Finance experts and cutting-edge technology to manage the life cycle of trade payment instruments such as Standby LC and Bank Guarantees.
By outsourcing the management of these instruments to Trade Technologies, our clients experience improved access, visibility, and control over their global process and portfolio. The result is a more efficient process, reduced risk, and lower overall costs.
Our Standby LC and Guarantee Management Service supports the overall portfolio management, including the application and issuance, the internal review and approval process, the communication with the banks as well as further connected tasks such as deadline management.
“We are excited to expand our industry-leading process management services to guarantees and standby letters of credit,” said Kirk Lundburg, CEO of Trade Technologies. “In today’s environment, many of our customers are struggling to find qualified people and secure technology to manage a global Guarantee portfolio. We can help.”
With annual transaction values of over $13 billion and online connections to most global trade banks, Trade Technologies delivers unmatched international trade document services and solutions for over 1,500 customers. We combine cutting-edge technology, trade documentation experts, and best-in-class processes to streamline the creation and delivery of complex trade payment mechanisms.
Trade Technologies has operations offices in Austin, Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Dubai, Foshan, Hong Kong, Houston, Istanbul, Kuala Lumpur, London, Los Angeles, Mumbai, New York, San Francisco, Singapore, and Stuttgart. Trade Technologies’ corporate headquarters are located in Austin, Texas.
About Trade Technologies
Founded in 1999, Trade Technologies (www.tradetechnologies.com) is the largest global provider of trade document services and software. From its offices in Asia, Europe, Middle East and North America, Trade Technologies provides leading exporters, freight forwarders, and international trade banks with trade document solutions, training, and consulting.
The Company’s web-based TradeSharp platform and Outsourced Trade Document Services enable customers to streamline their operations, save money, accelerate payments, and eliminate discrepancies traditionally involved in international letter of credit, documentary collections, and open account transactions. More than 1,500 exporters, global trade banks, and freight forwarders depend on Trade Technologies’ services to process over $13 billion in international trade transactions each year. Globally, Trade Technologies is presenting original letter of credit and other trade documents online to 66 examination offices of 24 banks in 13 countries.
Trade Technologies was named by Silicon Review as one of the “50 Smartest Companies of the Year 2016.” In 2015, Trade Technologies was awarded the Presidential “E” Star Award for Export Services by the U.S. Department of Commerce and was selected by CIO Review Magazine for its annual list of the 20 Most Promising Banking Technology Solution Providers. Trade Technologies was voted the “Best Trade Tech Solutions Company” in 2012 by readers of Trade Finance Magazine. In 2011, Trade Technologies won the Presidential “E” Award for Exports through the U.S. Department of Commerce, the highest recognition any U.S. entity may receive for supporting export growth. In 2010, the Company was awarded a patent on the TradeSharp software platform and process.
