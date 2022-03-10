Paulette Chaffee Discusses the Upcoming Local Control and Accountability Plan (LCAP) Meetings in Orange County

Paulette Chaffee encourages parents, teachers, and community members to participate in upcoming LCAP meetings.

FULLERTON, CA, USA, March 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Starting in early spring, several school districts in Orange County will begin to hold meetings to discuss their Local Control and Accountability Plan (LCAP). As educator Paulette Chaffee explains, districts must create these plans -- a critical component of the new Local Control Funding Formula (LCFF) -- with the input of parents, educators, employees, and the community at large.

Once established, the LCAPs will describe each school district's overall vision for its students and the annual goals and specific actions the school district will take to achieve those visions and goals.

The LCAP is essentially a three-year plan that will describe the actions, goals, and services of every school district in California related to supporting positive student outcomes that will address the priorities of both the local community and the state.

The plans will also help demonstrate how each school district's budget will work to achieve those goals and establish a plan to assess how well the plan's strategies accomplish the desired outcomes.

As a lifelong educator, Paulette Chaffee understands how valuable and essential parental and community input is to the overall success of public school districts and the students they serve.

Paulette Chaffee earned both her Bachelor's and Master's degrees in communicative disorders from the University of Redlands and has received the California Lifetime Teaching Credential.

She worked in public schools as both a teacher and a speech therapist and has worked as a speech therapist in hospitals and clinics as well.

The LCAP meetings are an essential part of the immediate future of every school district in California. The process will start soon when the districts host discussions regarding what all parties want to see for the upcoming school year.

Once the school districts have collected that information from parents, teachers, and other community stakeholders, leaders will incorporate it into the LCAP for next year, beginning in August.

Paulette Chaffee encourages parents, teachers, and any community member to attend these discussions if they can. Many of these meetings will start to be held in the evenings in the next few months.

Local school districts should notify parents and community members of the specific dates and times when meetings will be held. These meetings are everyone's chance to have their input implemented into their school district's LCAP plan for the upcoming year.

More information about the LCAPs can be found online at https://www.cde.ca.gov/re/lc.