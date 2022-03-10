Submit Release
Government submits a bill to the State Duma on allowing foreign pharmaceuticals easier access to the Russian market

RUSSIA, March 10 - To prevent a shortage of medicines in 2022, the Government will be authorised to decide on a simplified procedure for foreign medicines to enter the Russian market. A bill giving the Government such authority has been submitted to the State Duma.

Under this legislative proposal, the Government will decide on allowing newly registered foreign drugs to be sold in Russia in foreign packaging with a label in Russian until 31 December 2022 (now Russian packaging is mandatory).

This will simplify and speed up the introduction of medicines to the domestic market, as well as minimise the risks of external sanctions affecting pharmaceutical supplies.

