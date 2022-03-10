Alexander Novak spoke by telephone with Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas and Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs of India Hardeep Singh Puri

RUSSIA, March 10 - The conversation was focused on bilateral cooperation in fuel and energy, and education.

Alexander Novak talked by telephone with Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas and Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs of India Hardeep Singh Puri. The parties discussed current and potential joint projects in the fuel and energy industry and noted that current projects continue to be steadily implemented.

“What we have is a particularly privileged strategic partnership; the leaders of our countries maintain regular contact. Mutually beneficial cooperation is actively promoted, including the Arctic LNG 2 and Sakhalin 1 projects. Gazprom supplies LNG to India, and Rosneft continues its systematic work with its Indian partners. We are interested in further attracting Indian investment to the Russian oil and gas sector and expanding Russian companies’ sales networks in India,” Alexander Novak said.

According to Mr Novak, major Russian companies are currently involved in projects in India, including the production, processing, and distribution of oil, natural gas, and coking coal.

“Russia’s oil and petroleum product exports to India have approached $1 billion, and there are clear opportunities to increase this figure. We expect to continue cooperating in the development of peaceful nuclear power, in particular, in building the nuclear power units at Kudankulam,” the Deputy Prime Minister added.

Alexander Novak and Hardeep Puri also discussed cooperation between the two countries in education, in particular, expanding opportunities for Indian students to study at Russian universities.