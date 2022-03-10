TAIWAN, March 10 - President Tsai attends Ministry of Foreign Affairs 2022 Spring Banquet

On the evening of March 10, President Tsai Ing-wen attended the Ministry of Foreign Affairs 2022 Spring Banquet for foreign ambassadors and representatives stationed in Taiwan. In remarks, the president thanked our diplomatic allies and like-minded countries for strongly supporting Taiwan's international participation through a variety of means. President Tsai emphasized that safeguarding democracy and freedom requires formidable strength and concerted efforts by countries worldwide, and said that only by standing united can we protect our shared values and overcome the challenges before us. The president also said that we will continue deepening Taiwan's engagement with the international community to help make the world a more secure and better place.

A translation of President Tsai's remarks follows:

I am delighted to once again join you all in welcoming in the new lunar year at the Spring Banquet hosted by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs after a two-year break due to the pandemic.

The COVID-19 pandemic has brought numerous challenges to countries worldwide and forced us to make many adjustments to our daily lives. Like our frontline diplomats abroad, foreign ambassadors and representatives to Taiwan have had to contend with many new issues far from home. Let me extend to you all my profound appreciation and admiration for your hard work.

Taiwan, along with many other countries, has had to move a number of activities online because of the pandemic. Industry procurement talks, international seminars, and professional exhibitions have been held virtually. Both Taiwan and its partner countries have had to work even harder than before to further strengthen exchanges, and ambassadors and representatives have played a critical role in these endeavors.

While working together to fight the pandemic, we have also deepened our friendships. Over the past two years, Taiwan has shared its disease prevention experience and supplies with the international community. Likewise, we have received support in acquiring COVID-19 vaccines from Japan, the United States, Lithuania, Slovakia, the Czech Republic, and Poland. I again thank all of our friends from abroad for their warmth and assistance.

Last year, Taiwan managed to contain the pandemic through the collective endeavors of our people. While our economy has been growing steadily, we have not stopped promoting national development and we will also contribute to the global economic recovery.

This month, Taiwan shifted to a new economy-oriented model for fighting the pandemic. We have already opened our borders to business travelers. Moving forward, rolling reviews of border control measures will be conducted and restrictions adjusted based on pandemic developments, as we hope to bolster interactions with other countries.

Taiwan also looks forward to exchanging experiences with other nations to overcome difficulties and advance together in fighting the pandemic, tackling global inflation, countering climate change, and building digital supply chains.

This year, we will announce Taiwan's roadmap to achieve zero emissions and realize our goal by 2050. We will also establish a ministry of digital development to promote digital transformation.

We will continue working to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership and other mechanisms for regional economic integration. We will also further promote the New Southbound Policy and strengthen collaboration in all areas with members of the European Union.

In recent years, we have worked closely with our diplomatic allies, especially our friends in Central America, achieving outstanding results. This year, we will continue to push for even greater exchanges and collaboration with these nations.

I also want to take this opportunity to express my gratitude to our diplomatic allies and like-minded countries for strongly supporting Taiwan's international participation in every possible way.

The past two years were characterized by challenges and drastic changes. But what has remained constant is the goodwill of the Taiwanese people and their commitment to democracy and freedom.

In the wake of the war in Ukraine, Taiwan initiated humanitarian aid measures for the Ukrainian people. In fact, the public has donated over NT$500 million in just a few days to help Ukraine.

The people of Taiwan are at the front line of defending democracy, and will stand with all people who love freedom and democracy. We will continue to work with the rest of the world to support Ukrainians in protecting their homeland.

The Ukraine crisis has also shown us that safeguarding democracy and freedom requires formidable strength and can only be achieved through concerted efforts by countries worldwide. It is only through solidarity that we can protect the shared values in which we firmly believe and overcome the challenges before us.

As Taiwan seeks to deepen its engagement with the international community, you are important partners on this path. So once again, I want to thank you all for supporting Taiwan. Looking ahead, we will continue to strengthen our relations to achieve even greater results. Together, we can make the world a more secure and better place.

After concluding her remarks, the president enjoyed a meal and a series of performances with the guests in attendance.