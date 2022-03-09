The Order of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan On awarding "Honorary Diploma of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan" to D.K.Kaseinov

Guided by Item 32 of Article 109 of the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan, I hereby order:

To award "Honorary Diploma of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan" to Dusen Kurabay Kaseinov for his fruitful activity in TURKSOY and his services rendered to the development of cultural relations between the member states of the organization.

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 9 March 2022