UZBEKISTAN, March 9 - Meeting with World Bank experts as part of the development of a Strategy for the development of the health sector

In order to assist in the development of the strategy “Development of the healthcare sector”, a meeting was held with a number of World Bank experts who visited the Republic of Uzbekistan, including Mr. Okore Okorafor, a consultant on financing the healthcare system, and Otabek Fazilkarimov, Director of the Budget Policy Department of the Ministry of Finance in the field of healthcare and sports.

During the meeting:

- setting strategic goals for the management and planning of the public health system;

- structural and functional reform of all health care units in order to ensure their effective integration with each other;

- the introduction of a differentiated system of remuneration and incentive payments to medical workers, depending on the volume of work they perform, the complexity of medical services and the profession they occupy, and the public assessment of their activities;

- step by step digitalization of the healthcare system, the introduction of modern management systems in medical institutions and the development of the private sector in the medical field;

- the sides exchanged views on the latest reforms implemented in the field of healthcare financing.

During the meeting, Mr. Okorafor spoke about current production, healthcare and development strategies in the field of healthcare financing in foreign countries, as well as reliable data on improving this sector.

The guests were informed about the ongoing work in Uzbekistan in the field of healthcare financing, including a new model of healthcare organization in the Syrdarya region and a pilot project on the introduction of state medical insurance mechanisms.

Mr. Okorafor visited the Syrdarya region to get acquainted with the ongoing work.

The parties discussed issues of further expansion of mutual exchange of experience, organization of mutual visits, deepening fruitful cooperation.

Source: Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Uzbekistan