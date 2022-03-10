Ophthalmic Drugs Market |Asia-Pacific is expected to register highest CAGR of 7.1% from 2020 to 2027

Ophthalmic Drugs Market Expected to Reach $58.13 Billion by 2027

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATE, March 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Asia-Pacific region owing to increase in prevalence glaucoma and rise in awareness regarding ophthalmic drugs. According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, Ophthalmic Drugs Market by Indication, Type, Dosage Form, Distribution Channel, and Therapeutic Class: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027," the global ophthalmic drugs market was valued at $36.49 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $58.13 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.6% from 2020 to 2027

The eye is one of the most sensitive organs of the human body. Ophthalmic drug formulations are designed for the treatment of eye diseases such as cataract, glaucoma, color blindness, diabetic macular edema, cytomegalovirus (CMV) retinitis, and age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

The implementation of lockdown due to COVID-19 outbreak has delayed the treatment for ophthalmic disorder up to six months; thereby, having a minimal negative impact on the market. Due to COVID-19 pandemic, many hospitals across the globe, were restructured to increase the hospital capacity for the patient diagnosed with COVID-19. This leads to cancellation of many non-essential surgical procedures. Also, the quality of care toward the patients other than COVID-19 decreased.

Key Findings Of The Study

By indication, the retinal disorders segment was the highest contributor to the ophthalmic drugs market in 2019

By type, the prescription drugs segment dominated the market in 2019 and is expected to continue this trend throughout the review period

By dosage form, the liquid ophthalmic drug forms segment led the market in 2019

By distribution channel, the hospital pharmacies segment led the market in 2019

By therapeutic class, the anti-inflammatory segment will exhibit considerable growth from 2020 to 2027

By region, North America garnered largest revenue share in 2019, whereas Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the review period.

Key Market Segments

By Indication

Dry Eye

Glaucoma

Infection/Inflammation/Allergy

Retinal Disorders

Wet Age-related Macular Degeneration

Dry Age-related Macular Degeneration

Diabetic Retinopathy

Others

Others

By Type

Prescription Drugs

Over-the-counter Drugs

