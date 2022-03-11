Waquoit Wordsmith Press Announces Release of Numerous New Titles

Training Ship - A High Seas Comedy written by Richard Hughes and Lavinia M. Hughes Cape Safety, Inc. - Danger Dogs Series of Novels Nos. 1 - 4 Visit BarnesandNoble.com to browse our fine collection of titles

Waquoit Wordsmith Press is pleased to announce new titles: "Cape Safety, Inc. - Danger Dogs Series," An iGenCookbook for the Unskilled, and Training Ship.

Cape Cod Reads” — Richard Hughes

FALMOUTH, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Waquoit Wordsmith Press is pleased to announce new titles recently released. Cape Safety, Inc. - Danger Dogs Series is now available. The series comprises 4 novels about environmental, safety, and disaster stories set in a consulting firm on Cape Cod. A cookbook entitled An iGen Cookbook for the Unskilled awaits hungry students. Their latest work, Training Ship - A High Seas Comedy, is about a maritime training cruise, set in 1975.

Waquoit Wordsmith Press is the publisher of Enter Through the Crawlspace, by Lavinia M. Hughes, a compilation of 20 short stories in the paranormal genre.

Their Cape Safety, Inc. – Danger Dogs Series by Richard Hughes, has recently introduced four books:

Cape Safety, Inc. - #1

Cape Safety, Inc. - Cast of Characters - #2

Cape Safety, Inc. - Where Problems Perish - #3

Cape Safety, Inc. - Still Standing - #4

Cape Safety, Inc., a Woods Hole-based fictional safety consulting firm, has a staff of experts in many areas, requiring top-notch problem-solving skills. They are recognized as the "go-to" safety, industrial hygiene, environmental, and disaster specialists. Look over their shoulders as they describe the 1919 Great Molasses Flood of 1919 in Boston; learn how hazmat specialists disposed of 70,000 lbs. of rotted food in the U.S.S. Cole; how a 1300-acre lake in Louisiana literally "went down the drain," and why the World Trade Center's construction exacerbated the quick fire spread on that fateful day of September 11, 2001. These are only four of many bizarre stories in this series of unusual books, which not only inform and educate the readers but also entertain.

Waquoit Wordsmith Press has also published an instructional cookbook entitled, An iGen Cookbook for the Unskilled – A Delicious Crash Course, by Lavinia M. Hughes. Since schools have eliminated home economics courses, young Americans have been left to their own devices. Despite today's iGen self-absorbed behaviors and their parents’ over-approvals, when it comes to preparing young adults for their future culinary lives, they are prepared only for the economically unsustainable UberEats or DoorDash pricey take-out. This cookbook provides a condensed introduction to the world of cooking with a short chapter on tools, cookware, and food safety, and explanations throughout that tell the cook why we follow certain procedures. Through trying out the logically laid-out recipes, which cover everything from appetizers to desserts to party food, the students will sharpen their organizational skills and begin their adult lives by feeding themselves well. The 181 tried and true recipes will also be a delight to the experience cook looking for new and delicious dishes.

Waquoit Wordsmith Press is pleased to announce their latest joint endeavor, Training Ship, by Richard Hughes and Lavinia M. Hughes. The story takes place in 1975. Six-year-old Jake lives near the Massachusetts Maritime Academy in Buzzards Bay, a poor kid who wistfully watches the cadets. Will he put his thoughts into action? Written by an alumnus with a revisionist recollection of the Academy’s last all-male European training cruise. A fictional remembrance of cadet life, hijinks, experiences, and unexpected adventures. Might the cadets find it necessary to sail the T/S Bay State themselves? Training Ship is a high seas coming-of-age tale to warm your heart.

All books are available at BarnesandNoble.com as well as, locally on Cape Cod:

• Eight Cousins, Falmouth, MA

• Market Street Bookshop, Mashpee, MA, and

• Titcomb’s Book Shop, East Sandwich, MA

Waquoit Wordsmith Press is located in the seaside village of Waquoit in Falmouth, MA. Their offerings by native Massachusetts authors reflect a New England and maritime sensibility.