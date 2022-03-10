Milrem Robotics and iMUGS Chief of Project Office announced to speak at Military Robotics and Autonomous Systems 2022

SMi Group reports: Speaking at the Military Robotics and Autonomous Systems Conference next month, will be Milrem Robotics and iMUGS Chief of Project Office.

LONDON, NON UNITED STATES OR CANADA, UNITED KINGDOM, March 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SMi Group is delighted to announce that Mr Martin Jõesaar, the Chief of Project Office – iMUGS in the Republic of Estonia Centre for Defence Investment, will be speaking at the upcoming Military Robotics and Autonomous Systems Conference, taking place on the 6th and 7th April 2022 in London, UK.

The iMUGS Consortium, in charge of a 32,6 MEUR project developing the European standard unmanned ground system (UGS), demonstrated how defence forces can use tactical 4G/5G communications networks and UGS’ equipped with ISR and signal intelligence payloads, jammers, acoustic sensors, and various other technology to conduct missions.

Latvian National Armed Forces used two Milrem Robotics’ THeMIS Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) during two scenarios to display the benefits of teaming up manned units with unmanned systems.

Mr Martin Jõesaar, the Chief of Project Office – iMUGS in the Republic of Estonia Centre for Defence Investment will be speaking about “Optimising The Interoperability and Standardisation of European UGV’s Through The iMUGS Project” which will cover:

•An outline of the iMUGS project: timelines, partners and results so far

•Challenges to creating a standerdisation for a UGV platform and integrating existing robotics systems to enhance the iMUGS’ suite of capabilities

•Working with iMUGS industry partners and new opportunity streams for future development

In addition, delegates will hear from international UGV Technology providers at the forefront of the market (including Milrem Robotics – presentation to be released shortly), who will be able to provide solutions to potential challenges, whilst providing exclusive technical briefings:

Military Robotics and Autonomous Systems Conference

6th - 7th April 2022

Copthorne Tara Hotel, London, UK

Sponsored by: Elmo Motion Control UK, FNSS, Milrem Robotics, Rheinmetall Canada, Thales UK, and XTend Robotics

Source: milremrobotics.com

