Sen. Fontana Announces Almost $100,00 in Safe Neighborhood Grants

Allegheny County – March 10, 2022 –Pennsylvania State Senator Wayne Fontana announced today that $92,955 in grants has been awarded to three community organizations in Allegheny County. The grants are funded by the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency’s (PCCD) Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) – Western District Fund, a program intended to create and foster safe communities.

“These grants will directly support efforts to reduce crime and increase safety at a local level. Funding organizations that take a grassroots approach to implementing safety needs and solutions has real impact,” said Sen. Fontana. “I’m proud to see state funds support multiple, local projects that will build and sustain safer communities.”

Community organizations who received funding include:

  • Greater Pittsburgh Area MAD DADS – $11,947
  • Greater Valley Community Services – $36,205
  • The Pittsburgh Contingency – $44, 803

The PCCD supports programs and practices that promote justice for all citizens and communities of Pennsylvania. More information about funding opportunities through PCCD can be found at pccd.pa.gov/Funding/

###

