UPDATED: Gov. Henry McMaster and Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette's Schedule for Thursday, March 10, 2022

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster and Lieutenant Governor Pamela S. Evette's schedule for Thursday, March 10, includes the following: 

POSTPONED: Thursday, March 10 at 11:30 AM:  Gov. McMaster will present the Order of the Palmetto to Stonewall Richburg, Governor’s Office, State House, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C. Note: This event will be rescheduled for a later date. 

Thursday, March 10 at 9:30 AM: Lt. Gov. Evette participated in a tour of a women-owned business, Corporate Stitch, 515 Habersham Lane, Easley, S.C. 

Thursday, March 10 at 11:30 AM: Lt. Gov. Evette will participate in a tour of a women-owned business, Roylco Industrial, 3251 Abbeville Highway, Anderson, S.C.

Thursday, March 10 at 2:00 PM: Lt. Gov. Evette will participate in a tour of a women-owned business, Apparel Prototyping and Design Solutions, LLC, 6931 Highway 29 N., Pelzer, S.C.

