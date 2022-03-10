PSS Honors Three Champions for New York City Older Adults - Award Recipients to Be Recognized at May 12th Event
“These award winners exemplify the mission of PSS to strengthen the capacity of older New Yorkers, their families, and communities to thrive".”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PSS (pssusa.org), a multi-service agency serving older New Yorkers for 60 years, announces three PSS Honors 2022 awardees whose work has made a significant impact on the lives of New York City residents, particularly older adults.
— PSS Executive Director Rimas Jasin
Ashton Applewhite, visionary leader, author and advocate in combating ageism, will receive the annual Maggie Kuhn Award for her tireless efforts in the tradition of the Gray Panthers founder. The award is presented to an individual or organization who exemplifies advocacy and civic commitment to the older population. In her award-winning book This Chair Rocks: A Manifesto Against Ageism, Applewhite explored the roots of ageism and debunked the myths that older people are a burden on society.
Best Choice Home Health Care, a member of CenterLight Health System, will receive the annual Circle of Care Award for their exemplary services. The award recognizes outstanding programming, research or services in the fields of caregiving and dementia by an organization or individual. Best Choice Home Health Care has been an invaluable and effective partner in serving our care-giving and care-receiving communities, especially during the pandemic.
Richard Eisenberg, writer, podcaster and managing editor emeritus of PBS Next Avenue, will receive the annual Impact Award for leadership in positive aging by inspiring people 50 and older to live with passion and purpose. Eisenberg’s career has focused on helping people manage their personal finances, find jobs, switch fields, volunteer and find purpose, especially in their later years.
“These award winners exemplify the mission of PSS to strengthen the capacity of older New Yorkers, their families, and communities to thrive,” said PSS Executive Director Rimas Jasin. “We are honored to recognize their significant and ongoing contributions and leadership.”
Tickets for the May 12th event at the 101 Club in New York can be purchased by visiting our PSS Honors 2022 Ticket Page.
About PSS: Founded by volunteers in 1962 as Presbyterian Senior Services to serve older members in their community, today, PSS is a multi-service nonprofit 501(c)(3) agency whose mission is to strengthen the capacity of older New Yorkers, their families, and communities to thrive. PSS has more than 60 staff and 200 committed volunteers and interns. Operating with a $7+ million annual budget, the organization serves the community through its ten community centers for older adults; through PSS Circle of Care, providing family caregiver and kinship family support programs; through its three residences – including the first one specifically built for grandparents raising children; and through its community education programs, PSS Life! University and Coming of Age, designed to inspire adults 50+ to live with passion and purpose. Website: pssusa.org
