Jake Hoffman Officially Declares To Succeed Jackie Toledo in South Tampa State House D65

Tampa Entrepreneur, Jake Hoffman, who leads fundraising for all non-incumbent State House candidates in Hillsborough County has officially switched his filing to represent the newly formed District 65 which covers South Tampa and parts of Westchase, FL. He enters the race as a heavy favorite with huge support from local politicians and conservative groups after spending three years leading the Tampa Bay Young Republicans and advocating for a litany of conservative issues. With the district historically being held by Republicans and the expectation nationally that all elections this midterm will favor conservatives, this race is shaping up to be a very competitive primary on the Republican side with rumors of several other candidates still to enter the race.

What we know for sure is, first- time Hillsborough County School Board Candidate Karen Gonzalez Pittman, quickly changed her tune on intentions to run for School Board and changed her filing for the same South Tampa District as a registered Republican. Additionally, Jen McDonald, a far-left progressive activist, filed to run for the district on the Democratic side. An anonymous political consultant monitoring the race closely says he, “Doesn’t believe a progressive has a chance to win given the environment nationally.” Hoffman will enter the race with a war chest that over doubles the amount raised by both declared candidates combined.

When reached for comment, Jake said, “I’m very excited to see that Representative Toledo has chosen to run for Congress as she will do a wonderful job in Washington D.C., and I look forward to continuing her legacy of representing the South Tampa constituents who are now clamoring for a passionate young conservative to support our great Governor Ron DeSantis in Tallahassee.”

“Hundreds of people in Tampa have asked me to run for elected office over the years because they have seen how hard I have fought as an unpaid activist to keep Tampa businesses open during the pandemic, during a time when my own business was greatly affected by the unconstitutional mandates. Hillsborough County desperately needs unrelenting and passionate people to go to Tallahassee and fight for the issues our local constituents are actually upset about.”, said Hoffman.

The primary election in Florida will take place August 23rd, and the general election will be held November 8th, 2022.


