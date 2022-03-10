Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,052 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,716 in the last 365 days.

March 10, 2022 - Attorney General Miyares Joins 3rd Annual Slam The Scam Day

ATTORNEY GENERAL MIYARES JOINS 3RD ANNUAL SLAM THE SCAM DAY

~ During National Consumer Protection Week, AG Miyares is highlighting Social Security Scams and how Virginians can protect themselves, in conjunction with the Social Security Administration and Office of the Inspector General ~

RICHMOND, VA - Attorney General Jason Miyares is participating in the third annual National Slam the Scam Day, a project of the Social Security Administration (SSA) and the Office of the Inspector General (OIG).

Slam the Scam Day is part of the larger National Consumer Protection Week, (NCPW) coordinated by the Federal Trade Commission March 6 through 12, 2022.

The initiative’s purpose is to spread the word about how to spot social security and other government imposter scams. Scam prevention and preparedness education go a long way in protecting consumers and it is critical that Virginians are equipped with the information they need to be able to spot fraud and not get swindled by criminals. 

Here are some telltale signs of a government imposter scam -

  • Someone claims to be with the Social Security Administration, or another government employee
  • They try to convince you there is a problem with your Social Security Number, account, or benefits.
  • Scammers may ask for personal information, demand payment, or make threats to resolve the fabricated issue.
  • Scammers often require payment via retail gift card, cash, wire transfer, internet currency such as Bitcoin, or prepaid debit card. 

The Attorney General wants to remind Virginians of some key safety tips that can help protect you and your loved ones -

  • If you receive a suspicious call, text, or email, hang up or do not respond.
  • Government employees will NEVER threaten you or demand immediate payment.
  • If you receive a suspicious call, text, or email that mentions Social Security, ignore it and report it to oig.ssa.gov. Report other government impostor scams to FTC.gov.

It takes all of us to #slamthescam, and the more you know the more protected you are from scammers. Attorney General Miyares urges Virginians to be proactive and remain alert for possible scams.

Virginians who have a question, concern, or complaint about a consumer matter should contact Attorney General Miyares’ Consumer Protection Section:

You just read:

March 10, 2022 - Attorney General Miyares Joins 3rd Annual Slam The Scam Day

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.