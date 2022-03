Semiconductor Assembly Equipment Market Strategic Analysis and Future Scenarios Surge Uptake At a CAGR of 8.4%

Semiconductor assembly equipment market expand due to rise in developments in advanced memory products will create opportunities.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITES STATES, March 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, the global semiconductor assembly equipment market size was valued at $3,599.8 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $8,162.3 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 8.4% from 2021 to 2030. The semiconductor assembly equipment are utilized to manufacture semiconductor chips and hybrid. The semiconductor business is broad with a diverse set of uses. Semiconductor manufacturing equipment is a critical component in the assembly and fabrication of semiconductors.

Increase in electronics products’ demand, surge in demand for hybrid circuits for medical, photonics, military, and wireless electronics applications, and rise of the semiconductor industry drive the growth of the global semiconductor assembly equipment market. However, fluctuations in raw material prices hinder the market growth. On the other hand, rise in utilization of LED circuits creates new opportunities in the coming years.

Covid-19 Scenario:

Production facilities in the semiconductors sector have been halted due to lockdown measures, lack of availability of the workforce, and disruption in supply chain worldwide. This impacted the demand for semiconductor assembly equipment.

Manufacturing activities of semiconductor chips, ICs, and others have been stopped completely or partially during the initial stages of lockdown. This reduced the semiconductor assembly equipment demand.

The demand from end user sectors such as consumer electronics, automotive, and others decreased considerably due to stoppage of daily activities during the lockdown. However, the demand would recover during the post-lockdown.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global semiconductor assembly equipment market based on product type, supply chain process, end user industry, and region.

Based on product type, the inspection and dicing equipment segment held the highest share in 2020, accounting for more than two-fifths of the total share, and is projected to continue its lead in terms of revenue throughout the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is expected to manifest the largest CAGR of 9.5% from 2021 to 2030. The research analyzes the segments including die-attach equipment, wire bonding equipment, and plating equipment.

Based on end user industry, the consumer electronics segment accounted for the highest share in 2020, holding more than half of the global semiconductor assembly equipment market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the healthcare segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 9.7% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific contributed to the highest market share in 2020, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the total share, and is expected to continue its lead position by 2030. In addition, this region is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 9.0% during the forecast period. The research also analyzes regions including North America, Europe, and LAMEA.

Leading Players:

Leading players of the global semiconductor assembly equipment market analyzed in the research include Alsil Material, ASML Holdings N.V., Applied Materials Inc., Micron Technology Inc., Intel Corporation, Samsung Group, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Teradyne Inc., Screen Holdings Co., Ltd., and Tokyo Electron Limited.

