PRIMARY, industry-leading metaverse company, acquires NFT marketplace Cashboxer

PRIMARY, the leading decentralized platform for managing digital assets, Decentralized Finance ("DeFi"), and Non-Fungible Tokens ("NFTs") is pleased to announce the acquisition of strategic partner Cashboxer to proceed with the launch of its Ethereum-based NFT marketplace.

Bridging the gap between the physical and digital worlds, Primary.io looks to lean on the technology and talent of Cashboxer to spearhead and curate future artist relations. “PRIMARY is well-positioned to generate exceptional growth and purchase strategic partners along the way. With Cashboxer we have found not only the perfect technological fit but also an exceptional Co-CEO,” says Robert Bukvić, founder and CEO of PRIMARY. Cashboxer CEO, and now PRIMARY Co-CEO Alexis Serrins has over 10 years of experience in the art world. During this time she curated exhibitions for prestigious and well-known artists including events during the world-renowned Art-Basel in Miami. She is also at the forefront of the art world's transition into the digital frontier, working with virtual showrooms as well as NFT artists. “Cashboxer’s technology will be at the heart of PRIMARY’s future ecosystem and I am proud to add the experience and knowledge that will help make the platform one of the most artist-oriented marketplaces in the world,” says Serrins. Also on board is Cashboxer Creative Director Dr. Victor Nwankwo, now PRIMARY’s Creative Director and Chief Operating Officer. Dr. Nwankwo brings years of experience stemming from the music and entertainment business as well as data science projects.

With Cashboxer among its trusted partners, Primary.io plans to establish a marketplace that will be based on a unique smart contract architecture. “Our top priority is to offer PRIMARY users the highest level of security that can currently be achieved technologically. That’s why we will deal intensively with the difficulties in our industry in order to eradicate any incidents in the near future," comments Bukvić on the company’s current focus.

About Primary.io

PRIMARY is a Berlin-based decentralized platform for managing virtual real estate founded in 2018. The company’s mission is to solve common industry weaknesses by enabling its partners to maximize virtual property transactions, manage NFTs and expand investments while increasing sales through the transformative impact of the Metaverse. As a properties dApp at its core, its ecosystem includes a first-of-its-kind marketplace for trading metaverse properties across different worlds, enabling participants to buy, sell, lease, and trade NFT backed virtual real-estate assets on the Blockchain. Further information can be found on the company’s website primary.io.

About Cashboxer

Cashboxer is a Miami-based NFT marketplace that connects NFT creators to buyers and collectors with low fees. With a strong focus on mass adoption, Cashboxer enabled easy-to-understand processes for all of its main features including minting, buying, and selling. NFTs can be browsed by categories like art, collectibles, music, photography, and sports. The platform supports multiple payment tokens and wallets. For more information please visit cashboxer.com.

