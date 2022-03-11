Pennant Technologies Named Finalist at the 12th Aegis Graham Bell Awards for its Lending Platform
Recognized in the Innovative Digital Transformation for Banking Category of the Awards
Lending Factory brings the desired modularity, flexibility and componentization that enable financial institutions to effectively adapt to changing market environment and accelerate time to market.”HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, March 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pennant Technologies, a leading FinTech company delivering solutions designed to be future-ready to the global banking and financial services industry, has been named a finalist in the Innovative Digital Transformation for Banking category of 12th Annual Aegis Graham Bell Awards. Pennant’s flagship product, pennApps Lending Factory, was nominated for its innovative and transformational capabilities to streamline and enhance the lending operations of financial institutions.
— Pradeep Varma, Director and Co-founder, Pennant Technologies
Aegis Graham Bell Awards (AGBA) is a tribute to Alexander Graham Bell, a great innovator and the father of telephony, and focuses on promoting and recognizing innovators and their innovations. The awards is an initiative of Aegis School of Data Science, Cyber Security and Telecommunication and is supported by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Government of India; Skill India and NIC (National Informatics Centre, office under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology).
The lending industry is undergoing a tectonic shift in terms of consumer expectations, channel of engagement and rapid integration of the Fintech ecosystem among others. Financial Institutions need to leverage the right lending platform to support their digital transformation needs of faster loan processing, 24/7 availability of service, delivering omni-channel experience and others. pennApps Lending Factory, a state-of-the-art, end-to-end lending platform, with its next-gen application framework and use of functional factories and business process driven execution engines helps Financial Institutions improve business agility, deliver differentiated customer experiences and drive operational efficiencies.
“We are delighted at being named as a finalist in the prestigious awards,” said Pradeep Varma, Director and Co-founder, Pennant Technologies. “pennApps Lending Factory brings the desired modularity, flexibility and componentization that enable financial institutions to effectively adapt to changing market environment, accelerate time to market, and shape experiences that forge strong customer relationships.”
"With all other sectors evolving, the banking sector is also growing at a fast pace. The technology service provided through the innovation 'pennApps Lending Factory", it would be interesting to see how this technology, will efficiently cater to all the lending needs under a single platform. I extend my best wishes to Pennant Technologies for their innovation" Bhupesh Daheria, CEO of Aegis School of Data Science, Cyber Security and Telecommunication and Founder of AGBA.
Pennant has won numerous global recognitions including Major Contender in Everest Group PEAK Matrix Assessment for Consumer Loan Origination Systems.
For more information on the awards, visit: https://bellaward.com/finalists/
About Pennant Technologies
Pennant Technologies is an agile, innovative FinTech company that delivers future ready, easily adaptable and configurable products and solutions for global banks and financial services companies. Our customer-centered approach and market-centered innovation help our clients transform their business operations, deliver differentiating customer experiences and drive competitive advantage. We provide agile software solutions for managing customer experience, lending operations, payment processing systems and specialised Islamic banking solutions.
Founded in 2005, Pennant Technologies is headquartered in Hyderabad, India and has offices and technology centers in UK, Dubai, Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam. To know more, visit: http://www.pennanttech.com/
