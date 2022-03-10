Plant Sterol Esters Market is anticipated to reach US$ 1,180.4 Million by 2027 - Comprehensive Research Report by FMI

APEJ to Witness Impressive Growth in the Global Plant Sterol Esters Market Between 2022 and 2027

/EIN News/ -- DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the newly published report by Future Market Insights, “Plant Sterol Esters Market: Global Industry Analysis (2012-2016) and Opportunity Assessment (2022-2027),” revenue generated from the sales of plant sterol esters is expected to be valued at US$ 851.4 Mn in 2022 and is likely to increase and to reach US$ 1,180.4 Mn in 2027, expanding at a robust CAGR of 6.8% during the projected period. In terms of volume, the market is expected to expand at a steady pace and register a CAGR of 6.0% over the forecast period.



This report tracks the performance of the global plant sterol esters market for the assessed period of 10-years, i.e. between 2017 and 2027. A major portion of the overall revenue was accounted by APEJ, Europe and North America. In the coming decade, plant sterol esters companies are anticipated to invest heavily on strengthening their sales and production facility network in all parts of the globe and to cater to the rising needs of the population to lower bad cholesterol levels.

Plant Sterol Esters Market Value (2021) US$ 797.1 Mn Plant Sterol Esters Market Estimation (2022) US$ 851.4 Mn Plant Sterol Esters Market Projections (2027) US$ 1,180.4 Mn Value CAGR (2022-2027) 6.8% Collective Value Share: Top 3 Countries (2022E) 32.7%



Request a report sample to gain comprehensive insights at

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-1581

Global Plant Sterol Esters Market: Drivers

Emphasis laid by processed food manufacturers on using plant sterol ester as a food ingredient as it offers numerous health benefits to consumers

Varied applications of plant sterol esters such as cosmetics, food, pharmaceuticals, beverages and dietary supplements

Increase in prospects from low bad cholesterol dietary supplements



Global Plant Sterol Esters Market: Restraints

High overhead cost involved in the separation of plant sterol esters

Low product awareness among the people in Latin America and Middle East and Africa regions

Global Plant Sterol Esters Market: Forecast by Form Type

On the basis of form, the global plant sterol ester market is segmented into powder and oil forms. Powder form plant sterols segment is expected to continue to dominate the global plant sterol esters market. The oil form segment is projected to create total incremental $ opportunity worth US$ 125 Mn between 2017 and 2027. The segment is expected to account for a 28.1% market share in the global market in 2017. The oil segment is expected to represent market attractiveness index of 1.5 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.9%. The segment is inclined towards moderate value – moderate growth and is expected to retain this trend during the forecast period.

For any Queries Related with the Report, Ask an Analyst@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-1581

Scope of the Report

Attribute Details Forecast Period 2022-2027 Historical Data Available for 2012-2021 Market Analysis USD Million for Value and Tons for Volume Key Regions Covered North America, Latin America Middle East & Africa, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, APEJ and Japan Key Countries Covered US, Canada, Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Nordic, China, Japan, India, Australia, New Zealand, ASEAN, Brazil, Mexico, GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Israel Key Segments Covered Form, Application and Region Key Companies Profiled • Cargill Incorporated

• Arboris LLC

• Enzymotech Ltd.

• BASF SE

• Raisio Plc.

• Archer Daniels Midland Company

• Xi'an Healthful Biotechnology Co., Ltd

• Vitae Caps S.A.

• Top Pharm Chemical Group

• CONNOILS LLC

• Blackmores

• New Roots Herbal Inc.

• Advanced Organic Materials S.A.

• Pharmachem Laboratories, Inc.

• Oxford Vitality Ltd.

• Nutrartis

• Lamberts Healthcare Report Coverage Market Forecast, Company Share Analysis, Competition Intelligence, DROT Analysis, Market Dynamics and Challenges, and Strategic Growth Initiatives Customization & Pricing Available upon Request

Global Plant Sterol Esters Market: Forecast by Application Type

Application type segment consists of food, beverages, dietary supplements, pharmaceuticals and cosmetics. Food segment is sub-segmented into dairy, bakery & confectionery, spreads & dressings, cereals & snacks, vegetable oil and others (Sausages & Others). The food segment is expected to represent a market attractiveness rating of 5.0 and be a relatively attractive segment during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the application of plant sterol esters in a variety of food products and favourable regulations regarding the use of plant sterol esters in food products in countries such as China, Japan, Brazil, Germany, Finland, UK, United States, and Turkey.

Global Plant Sterol Esters Market: Forecast by Region

North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, APEJ, Japan and MEA are the seven regions tracked in this report. Asia Pacific excluding Japan is expected to lead the global plant sterol esters market in terms of growth over the forecast period and is expected to register a CAGR of 9.0% in terms of value between 2017 and 2027. APEJ is projected to create total incremental $ opportunity worth US$ 111.7 Mn between 2017 and 2027. The segment is expected to account for 17.9% market share in the year 2027 in the global market.

We Offer tailor-made Solutions to fit Your Requirements, Request Customization @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-1581

Global Plant Sterol Esters Market: Key Players

Cargill Incorporated, Arboris LLC, Enzymotech Ltd., BASF SE, Raisio Plc., Archer Daniels Midland Company, Xi'an Healthful Biotechnology Co., Ltd., Vitae Caps S.A., Top Pharm Chemical Group, CONNOILS LLC, Blackmores, New Roots Herbal Inc., Advanced Organic Materials S.A., Pharmachem Laboratories, Inc., Oxford Vitality Ltd., Nutrartis, and Lamberts Healthcare are some of the companies operating in the global plant sterol esters market.

Explore FMI’s Extensive ongoing Coverage on Chemicals & Materials Domain

Emollient Esters Market - Emollient esters are chemical ingredients used in the cosmetic product formulations. Emollients offer a barrier to the natural moisture loss from the skin, thereby preventing the evaporation of water from an outer layer of the epidermis.

PEG and PPG Esters Market - Polyethylene glycol esters are the products of a fatty acid or fatty alcohol and polyethylene glycol. Whereas, polypropylene glycol esters are the combination of propylene glycol mono and diesters of saturated and unsaturated fatty acids which are derived from fats and edible oils.

Glycerol Esters Market - The chemical compounds derived from an acid, which contains at least an alkyl group (–O) replacing the hydroxyl group (–OH) are known as esters. Glycerol esters are one of the prominent classes of lipids.

Phosphate Esters Market - Phosphate esters, popularly known as organophosphates, are esters of phosphoric acid and form the foundation of the production of many agrochemicals. Phosphate esters primarily find applications as lubricant additives.

Glycerol Esters Of Wood Rosins Market - Glycerol ester of wood rosin forms with complex mixture of tri- and diglycerol esters of resin acids extracted from wood rosin. Glycerol ester of wood rosin manifest with esterification of pale wood rosin with food grade glycerol.

Polyglycerol Esters Of Fatty Acids Market - Polyglycerol esters of fatty acids are the food emulsifiers group of esters also known as glycerin fatty acid asters especially used in food products as an emulsifying agent,antioxidant and texture stabilizer.

MDEA Esterquats Market - MDEA Esterquats are most commonly known as Methyl diethanolamine. MDEA Esterquats is an organic compound and the formula of MDEA Esterquats is CH3N (C2H4OH)2. MDEA Esterquats is an ammonia odour with colourless liquid.

Phosphated Ester Market - The global phosphated ester market witnessed significant growth over the last few years and is forecast to register a robust CAGR of around 6.7% between 2022 and 2032.

Cholesteryl Isostearate Market - Cholesteryl Isostearate is an ester of cholesteryl and isostearic acid, having molecular formulae - C45H80O2. It is available in liquid crystal blends and which is helping to boost the visual impact of a product as well as the moisturizing capacity of cosmetic formulations, especially in skin care products.

Cyanate Ester Resins Market - Cyanate ester is chemical compound in which the hydrogen atom of the phenol OH group is replaced by the cyanide group. Cyanate esters are based on a novolac or bisphenol derivatives that are extremely used in the formulation of cyanate ester resins.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, and has delivery centres in the UK, U.S. and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact:

Future Market Insights,

1602-6 Jumeirah Bay X2 Tower,

Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,

United Arab Emirates

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

For Media Enquiries: press@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/

Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/plant-sterol-esters-market