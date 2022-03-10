Global Medical Ozone Generator Market to Surpass US$ 172.5 Million by 2028, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

/EIN News/ -- SEATTLE, March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global medical ozone generator market is estimated to be valued at US$ 115.9 million in 2021 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period (2021-2028).

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Medical Ozone Generator Market:

Key trends in the market include increasing research and development activities for ozone effectiveness in neutralizing coronavirus is expected to drive the growth of global medical ozone generator market. For instance, in August 2020, Scientists at Fujita Health University announced that they had proven that ozone gas in concentrations of 0.05 to 0.1 parts per million (ppm), levels considered harmless to humans, could kill the virus.

Key Market Takeaways:

The global medical ozone generator market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period, owing to rise in the skin diseases is expected to drive the global market over the forecast period. Ozone therapy is significantly effective in the treatment of various skin diseases such as eczema, acne, pimples, and herpes virus. For instance, according to American Academy of Dermatology Association in 2016, it is estimated that among 84.5 million Americans, one in four were impacted by skin disease. One in three Americans with skin disease were seen by a dermatologist.

Among type, table-top segment estimated to hold a dominant position in the global medical ozone generator market in 2021. Tabletop ozone generator can produce 2 gm/hr to 7 gm/hr with external oxygen either from oxygen cylinder or medical oxygen concentrator. These ozone generators are used for medical, pharmaceutical research & development labs, which is expected to drive the growth of the segment over forecast period.

On the basis of application, oncological treatment segment accounted for the largest market share in the global medical ozone generator market over the forecast period. Ozone therapy for cancer increases the amount of oxygen in the body, which in turn may help the body heal itself. Therefore, increasing the incidence of cancer is expected to drive the growth of the global medical ozone generator market. For instance, according to World Health Organization, cancer is a leading cause of death worldwide, considering for nearly 10 million deaths in 2020

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the global medical ozone generator market include Medozons Ltd., AQUAZONE SYSTEMS & ENGINEERING, Eltech Ozone, Chemtronics, AQUAPURE, MIO International Ozonytron, Herrmann Apparatebau, EVOZONE GmbH, Dr. J. Hänsler GmbH, Aquolab, APOZA Enterprise, W and H Dentalwerk Bürmoos, and Promolife.

Market segmentation:

Global Medical Ozone Generator Market, By Type:

Trolley-mounted Table-top



Global Medical Ozone Generator Market, By Application:

Oncological Treatment Dermatological Treatment Gastrointestinal Treatment Dental Treatment Gynecologic Treatment Others

Global Medical Ozone Generator Market, By End User: Hospitals and Clinics Ambulatory Surgical Centers Others

Global Medical Ozone Generator Market, By Region: North America By Country U.S. Canada



Latin America By Country Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Europe By Country Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific By Country China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East By Country GCC Israel Rest of Middle East Africa By Region/Country South Africa Central Africa North Africa



