AMC Global announces new Chief Research Officer role, promotion of team members
Growing market research firm announces several staff promotions, including Erin Russeck in newly established Chief Research Officer position
As our business expands quickly, we are ensuring that everyone on our team is well-positioned to serve our clients’ needs and is in a role to best use their individual talents and skills.”BLUE BELL, PA, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AMC Global, an international custom market research firm specializing in launch strategies and brand tracking, has promoted multiple employees throughout the company. As the company continues its rapid growth, Erin Russeck takes on the newly formed role of Chief Research Officer, and Kelly Jasper moves to become Executive Vice President of Corporate Strategy & Innovation. Other promotions include Caitlin Connor to Senior Project Director; Sian Douglas to Project Director; Robin Franke to Senior Research Director; Amy Harr to Vice President of Insights & Analytics; and Reene Kalola to Research Director.
— Ken Roshkoff, CEO, AMC Global
“The expertise, talent and longevity of our team members is one of our key differentiators as a company,” said Ken Roshkoff, CEO of AMC Global. “As our business expands quickly, we are ensuring that everyone on our team is well-positioned to serve our clients’ needs and is in a role to best use their individual talents and skills. Our recent promotions are a testament to the hard work and commitment of these team members.”
New executive team member promotions:
Erin Russeck, Chief Research Officer
Russeck is a passionate and effective team leader at AMC Global, focused on delivering creative research solutions and providing thought leadership. She thrives on staying ahead of an evolving industry by developing custom research design strategies and pushing the envelope on storytelling and data visualization. With more than 20 years of experience in CPG and consumer healthcare, and more than 10 years with AMC, Russeck will now help lead all things research at the company.
Kelly Jasper, Executive Vice President of Corporate Strategy & Innovation
Jasper is a market research specialist with nearly 20 years of experience across a variety of industries such as CPG, automotive, healthcare, retail, financial services and more. Combining a strong understanding of both foundational methods and innovative approaches, paired with her breadth of experience, she has brought high-quality, actionable insights to her clients at AMC Global. Her background with advanced analytical approaches support client initiatives from product design and innovation to marketing and brand strategy.
Other promotions:
Amy Harr, Vice President of Insights & Analytics
With deep CPG market research experience, Harr deeply supports AMC Global clients with data mining and advanced analytics. She is skilled at providing the strategic insights needed by AMC’s clients for business success.
The research team has promoted Robin Franke to Senior Research Director. Franke is an all-around research expert, proficient in nearly all qualitative and quantitative methodologies— with a particular passion for telling stories and solving clients’ business issues. Reene Kalola will now serve as Research Director where she will use her innovative strategy expertise and strong hands-on analytic skills to help answer key business questions in industries ranging from consumer packaged goods to over-the-counter pharmaceuticals to the beverage industry. Lyuboslava Kolorova-Allen has been promoted to Senior Research Manager where she will leverage her qualitative and quantitative expertise and top-notch story-telling skills to drive actionable insights for AMC Global's key CPG clients.
On the project management team, Caitlin Connor has been promoted to Senior Project Director and she will continue focusing on custom research for many CPG clients. Previously at Ipsos as a research analyst, she brings her experience with brand health tracking, as well as concept testing to the team. Sian Douglas will now serve as Project Director, applying her background in economics, data analysis and insights to contribute to deep client successes with AMC Global.
About AMC Global
AMC Global are the experts in product launch, with an innovative suite of tools that span the full product lifecycle. The company’s proprietary PFU™ (Purchaser Follow-up) tool, was developed early on to capture insights from real purchasers of new or restaged products immediately following launch. This solution set the stage for the development of numerous tools, some with exclusive patents, to help brands optimize products for launch and deeply understand purchaser and shopper perspectives. The AMC Global team prides itself on the fact that clients consider them true strategic partners, brought in to help their teams forward-think and stay on the cutting edge of analytics and insights. The company is headquartered in Blue Bell, PA. www.amcglobal.com
