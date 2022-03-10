Church of Scientology of Los Angeles Hosts Carnival Celebration for the Latin American Community

Church of Scientology Los Angeles hosted a Brazilian Carnival filled with family fun for the East Hollywood community.

Church of Scientology Los Angeles hosted a Brazilian Carnival filled with family fun for the East Hollywood community.

Latin American Angelinos find a home to celebrate their traditions and keep their culture flourishing at the local Church of Scientology.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, March 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Throughout Latin America, from Mexico to Argentina, “Carnival” is one of the most joyous holidays of the year. And with 4.9 million Latinx living in L.A. County—nearly 50 percent of the population—East Hollywood reverberated to a distinctly Latin rhythm last week at the Carnival celebration at the Church of Scientology Los Angeles.

To make sure everyone had “um tempo maravilhoso”—a wonderful time—this year’s Carnival was a high-energy Brazilian festival. Carnival dancers, great food, a Zumba class, a live bossa nova band, and games and prizes for the children made it a memorable day for all.

“At the Church of Scientology, we love to support activities that uplift the community and keep culture and tradition alive,” says Melissa Eisenhauer, Director of Community Relations for the Church.

The Church of Scientology Los Angeles is an Ideal Scientology Organization dedicated in April 2010 by Scientology ecclesiastical leader Mr. David Miscavige. The Church, featured in an episode of Inside Scientology, is configured to service Scientologists in their ascent to spiritual freedom and serve as a home for the entire community—a meeting ground of cooperative effort to uplift people of all denominations.

For information on upcoming events, email melissaeisenhauer@mailpac.net. Or visit the Church of Scientology Los Angeles website, Facebook or Instagram.

Media Relations
Church of Scientology International
+1 3239603500
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other

You just read:

Church of Scientology of Los Angeles Hosts Carnival Celebration for the Latin American Community

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Human Rights, Religion


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Media Relations
Church of Scientology International
+1 3239603500
Company/Organization
Church of Scientology International
6331 Hollywood Blvd Ste 1200
Los Angeles, California, 90028
United States
+1 323-960-3500
Visit Newsroom
About

Developed by L. Ron Hubbard, Scientology is a religion that offers a precise path leading to a complete and certain understanding of one’s true spiritual nature and one’s relationship to self, family, groups, Mankind, all life forms, the material universe, the spiritual universe and the Supreme Being. Scientology addresses the spirit—not the body or mind—and believes that Man is far more than a product of his environment, or his genes. Scientology comprises a body of knowledge which extends from certain fundamental truths. Prime among these are: Man is an immortal spiritual being. His experience extends well beyond a single lifetime. His capabilities are unlimited, even if not presently realized. Scientology further holds Man to be basically good, and that his spiritual salvation depends upon himself, his fellows and his attainment of brotherhood with the universe. Scientology is not a dogmatic religion in which one is asked to accept anything on faith alone. On the contrary, one discovers for oneself that the principles of Scientology are true by applying its principles and observing or experiencing the results. The ultimate goal of Scientology is true spiritual enlightenment and freedom for all.

What is Scientology?

More From This Author
Church of Scientology of Los Angeles Hosts Carnival Celebration for the Latin American Community
Volunteers Take to the Streets to Make Hollywood Beautiful, Safe and Clean
A Campaign to Fight Environmental Degradation, Inspired by L. Ron Hubbard
View All Stories From This Author