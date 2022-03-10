Storage as a Service Market : Explore Top Factors That Will Boost the Global Market in Future

Allied Market Research - Logo

The Storage as a Service is a recent business process model. It involves renting the storage infrastructure of large companies to small companies or individual.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, March 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increased need for cost effective business process majorly drives the market. In addition, rise in need for data archiving further fuels the market growth. However, bandwidth and interoperative issues hinder the growth of the market. The emergence of cloud-based storage gateways and increased adoption of archive as a service provides development opportunities.

Download Sample Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4377

The global storage as a service market is segmented on the basis of service type and region. The service type segment includes cloud backup, cloud archiving, stand-alone, and platform-attached storage. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key players operating in this market are Amazon Web Services, Inc, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, IBM, Internap, Rackspace, Microsoft, SoftLayer Technologies. Inc, APTARE, Inc., Hitachi Data Systems Corporation, and Buffalo Americas, Inc.

Key Benefits :

• The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global storage as a service market and current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

• Information about the key drivers, restrains, and opportunities is provided.

• Porters Five Forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

• The quantitative analysis of the market from 2017 to 2023 is provided to determine the market potential.

For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/4377

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get an individual chapter-wise section or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.

Similar Reports -

1. Web Service Cloud Market

2. Web Hosting Services Market

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a market research and business-consulting firm of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR offers market research reports, business solutions, consulting services, and insights on markets across 11 industry verticals. Adopting extensive research methodologies, AMR is instrumental in helping its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their market domains. We are equipped with skilled analysts and experts, and have a wide experience of working with many Fortune 500 companies and small & medium enterprises.