Phycocyanin Market Witnessed To Reach $409.8 million by 2030

Phycocyanin Market

Increased adoption of the phycocyanin for food color processing, nutraceuticals, and therapeutic products is expected to boost phycocyanin market

PORTLAND, 5933 NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, #205, OR 97220, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Global Phycocyanin Market by Form, Grade and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030,” The global phycocyanin market size is expected to reach $409.8 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 9.6% from 2021 to 2030.

Phycocyanin belongs to the light harvesting phycobiliprotein family. It is found in Cryptophyceae, cyanobacteria, Rhodophyceae and according to the species it is called as C-PC and R-PC. It has been gaining major popularity in medical and biotechnology filed as C-phycocyanin isolated from S. platensis having many therapeutic efficacies such as anticancer properties, free radical scavenging activity, and antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties.

Request The Free Sample Copy Of This Research: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/12709

North America and Europe are critically banning use of synthetic colors in food & beverages, owing to its health hazards hyperactivity in the children and skin allergies. For instance, European Food Safety Authority, the regulatory agency of EU countries has banned the utilization of synthetic color for food safety for the products that are consumed in EU countries, which subsequently promotes the growth for natural color market; thus, indirectly boosting the demand for phycocyanin during the forecast period.

During COVID-19 pandemic, people were highly preferred to consume natural and organic functional, nutritional and dietary food and supplements in order to increase the immune system, which fueled the demand for natural coloring agents, organic ingredients, and food additives. Thus, growing demand for high nutritional food with organic and natural ingredients, additive and coloring agents have accelerated the growth of the phycocyanin market during the pandemic, and is expected to sustain its popularity after pandemic.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Salmon Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/12709?reqfor=covid

The phycocyanin market is segmented on the basis of form, grade, application, and region. On the basis of form, the market is categorized into powder and liquid. On the basis of grade, the market is divided into food grade, pharma grade and reagent & analytical grade. By application, it is segregated into food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, nutraceuticals and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, South Korea, India, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Argentina, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and rest of LAMEA).

Region wise, Europe has been gaining considerable traction in the phycocyanin market, and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. EFSA, the regulatory agency of EU countries for food safety, has banned the use of synthetic colors in the products consumed in EU countries, which is expected to boost the growth of the natural color market. Changes in consumer preferences toward nutritious and healthy products is the new trend for which companies are launching innovative products to supplement the demands of the modern society. Thus, growing demand for organic and natural food color and high inclination toward nutritious foods products are expected to accelerate the growth of the Europe phycocyanin market during the forecast period.

Do Inquiry Of This Research: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/12709

Key findings of the study

The phycocyanin market was valued at $155.3 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $409.8 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period.

By form, the powder segment is estimated to witness the fastest growth, registering a CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period.

In 2020, depending on application, the nutraceuticals segment was valued at $18.9 million, accounting for 12.2% of the global functional pet food market share.

In 2020, the U.S. was the most prominent market in North America, and is projected to reach $107.8 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period.

Buy The Report Here: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/be0ada5ebce9f13f1f6dce6cadeed9bb

The players operating in the phycocyanin industry have adopted product launch and business expansion as their key developmental strategies to expand their market share, increase profitability, and remain competitive in the market. The key players profiled in this report include Bluetec Naturals Co., DDW Inc., DIC Corporation, Earthrise Nutritionals LLC, Japan Algae Co. Ltd., Parry Nutraceuticals, Phyco-Biotech Laboratories, Qingdao ZolanBio Co. Ltd., Sigma-Aldrich Corporation, and Yunnan Green A Biological Project Co. Ltd.

Similar Reports:

Plant-based Beverage Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/plant-based-beverage-market

Chicken Flavor Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/chicken-flavor-market-A06010

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.