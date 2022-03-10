Moist Snuff Market to Grow at a Steady Pace During 2021-2028 |Altria Group, British American Tobacco PLC, Dharampal

Moist Snuff

Major Players Operating in Global Moist Snuff Market Focus on R&D of New Products

SEATTLE, WA, US, March 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Major Players Operating in Global Moist Snuff Market Focus on R&D of New Products , According to the United States Food and Drug Administration, over 3.5 percent of adults and around 4.8 percent of high school students in the United States used smokeless tobacco in 2019. In addition, between 2005 and 2011, sales of moist snuff increased by 65.6 percent in the United States. The aforementioned factors are assisting in the market's expansion.

Market Overview:

Despite the high costs, moist snuff is the most popular tobacco product in the world after cigarettes. The process of manufacturing this product is also simpler than that of other products. Unlike cigarettes, moist snuff contains finely cut tobacco that does not need to be spit out. In addition, this product has many benefits, including being healthier than tobacco. In addition to being easy to use, moist snuff is also available in small plastic pouches, which means that they are easy to carry and store.

Competitive Landscape:

Major players operating in the global moist snuff market include, Altria Group, British American Tobacco PLC, Dharampal Satyapal, Husky, Imperial Brands PLC, Japan Tobacco, Inc., MacBaren Tobacco Company A/S, Skoal, Swedish Match AB, Swisher International Group, Inc., and Timberwolf.

Key Market Drivers:

Increasing launch of cigar and tobacco franchises is expected to propel growth of the global moist snuff market over the forecast period. For instance, in November 2021, the first La Casa del Habano franchise shop was inaugurated in Willemstad, Curacao.

Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Globally, as of 7:21pm CET, 11 February 2022, there have been 404,910,528 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 5,783,776 deaths, reported to WHO. As of 6 February 2022, a total of 10,095,615,243 vaccine doses have been administered.

Key Takeaways

Major players operating in the global moist snuff market are focused on R&D of new products to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in September 2021, Resurgent Biosciences, Inc., a subsidiary of Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc., received the U.S patent for "Cannabis Based Moist Snuff."

Major players operating in the global moist snuff market are focused on adopting partnership strategies to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in March 2021, British American Tobacco Group signed a strategic collaboration agreement with Organigram Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of publicly-traded Organigram Holdings Inc., for R&D of next generation adult cannabis products, with an initial focus on cannabidiol.

The segmentation analysis includes a descriptive evaluation of the segment, a representation of the market stocks made up of each section, the growth rate of all sections, and the segment's attractiveness in terms of revenue. The regional analysis covers all markets, growth rates for each region, and trends in the segment based on historical data.

To grasp how the impact of Covid-19 is addressed in this paper, consider the following:

