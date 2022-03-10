Major Depressive Disorder Treatment Market Shows Increasing Demand Due to High Adoption | Allergan, Alkermes, Lundbeck,

Major Depressive Disorder Treatment Market

Coherent Market Insights published a business research report on Major Depressive Disorder Treatment Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecasts 2022–2028.

Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) Treatment Market is poised to showcase impressive growth prospects on account of increasing routine check-ups for mental health

Overview

Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) is a debilitating mental illness with various forms. It can impact a person's everyday life, causing them to feel hopeless. Symptoms include a loss of interest in once-pleasing activities, a general sense of melancholy, and increased anxiety. Treatment for MDD often involves psychotherapy, which helps people understand the causes of their symptoms and find ways to address them. Often, psychotherapy can be used as a complement to conventional medicine, but it cannot replace medical treatment. A doctor can diagnose this condition based on reported experiences and a mental status examination. There is no laboratory test to diagnose MDD, but certain tests are performed to rule out physical conditions that are likely to cause similar symptoms.

Competitive Landscape

Major companies contributing to the global major depressive disorder (MDD) treatment market include Pfizer, Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Lundbeck, Alkermes, Allergan, Eli Lilly and Company, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Sanofi S.A., GlaxoSmithKline, Merck & Co., and AstraZeneca PLC.

Drivers

Increasing number of routine check-ups in the wake of rising awareness over depressive disorders is expected to augment the growth of the major depressive disorder (MDD) treatment market during the forecast period.

Moreover, a robust pipeline of final-stage drugs and therapies to manage this disorder is expected to further cushion the growth of the major depressive disorder (MDD) treatment market over the forecast period.

The Epitome of the COVID-19 Aftermath

The global major depressive disorder (MDD) treatment market witnessed a steep increase in business during the emergence and resurgence of the COVID-19 virus along with its variants. The crisis-fueled restrictions on outdoor activities, combined with self-isolation and social distancing measures, have majorly increased the caseload of depression. On top of that, the increasing unemployment rate is favoring the expansion of the market.

Key Takeaways

• The major depressive disorder (MDD) treatment market is owing to the rising cases of depression, increased awareness of mental health issues, and the growing approval rate of novel therapies. For instance, in August 2021, Nexstim PLC received approval for its Navigated Brain Therapy (NBT®) system from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to market and commercialize distribution of its major depressive disorder (MDD) treatment in the U.S.

• By expanding the horizons, the North American region is augmenting the scope of the global major depressive disorder (MDD) treatment market on the heels of increasing cases of depression as a result of hectic lifestyles and an accelerated approval pathway for novel therapies.

• In parallel, the Asia Pacific region is undergoing rapid expansion in the global major depressive disorder (MDD) treatment market on account of increased spending on mental healthcare and a rising senescent population.

