Gypsum Mining Market Will Generate Massive Growth 2022-2028 | St Gobain, Boral, Knauf

Gypsum Mining

The Global Gypsum Mining Market Continues To Grow Owing To The Increasing Production Of Gypsum In The World

SEATTLE, WA, US, March 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Gypsum Mining Market Continues To Grow Owing To The Increasing Production Of Gypsum In The World , According to the report, approximately 18 million tonnes of FGD gypsum were manufactured in 2008, with approximately 2% of the gypsum being used in agricultural activities. Furthermore, the wallboard accounted for more than 60% of the total, or over 10.6 million tonnes.

Market Overview:

Gypsum is an important mineral that can be found in many places. It is a white or gray powder that can be ground into a fine powder and then dried. This mineral can be used to create molds and is also used as a binder. It is also a common ingredient in toothpaste and other hair products. It can be used as a fast-drying tennis court clay. Finally, it can be a valuable agricultural fertilizer. Gypsum is a naturally occurring mineral that is often associated with sedimentary rock. It can be found in seawater, lakes, hot springs, and even volcanic vapor. Because it is sulfate, it has a smell that is not pleasant to humans. A concentration of one part per million or less is enough to be odorous. However, the chemical is so hazardous that it must be disposed of properly to avoid health risks.

Competitive Landscape:

Major players operating in the global gypsum mining market include St Gobain, Boral, Knauf, Beijing New Building Materials Public Limited Company, and USG.

Key Market Drivers:

The increasing prevalence of gypsum mines in the world is expected to augment the growth of the global gypsum mining market. For instance, according to Eurogypsum, the European Gypsum Industry operates around 200 factories and 160 quarries. The process of mining gypsum can be a slow or long-term process. It takes several months to mine a single ton of gypsum. It can be applied directly to the soil and spread as a solid or mix it with irrigation water. Depending on the type of application, users can use one to three tons of dissolved sand per acre of land. It will increase the exchangeable sodium content of the soil. The increasing investments in mining activities are estimated to propel the growth of the global gypsum mining market.

Covid-19 Impact Analysis:

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the rapid spread of the virus disrupted several economic sectors, including the mining sector, which affected the growth of the global gypsum mining market. Moreover, transport restrictions and lockdown measures in several nations have also restricted the growth of the market.

Key Takeaways:

North America is expected to dominate the growth of the global gypsum mining market, owing to the increasing prevalence of gypsum mines in the region. For instance, according to the United States Geological Survey, around 47 companies process or produce gypsum in the U.S. at around 52 mines in around 16 States.

The Asia Pacific is estimated to witness high growth in the global gypsum mining market, owing to the increasing prevalence of fertilizer-producing factories and paper mills. For instance, according to the Times of India, in 2018, there were around 600 paper mills in India.

The segmentation analysis includes a descriptive evaluation of the segment, a representation of the market shares made up of each section, the growth rate of all sections, and the segment's attractiveness in terms of revenue. The regional analysis covers all markets, growth rates for each region, and trends in the segment based on historical data.

To grasp how the impact of Covid-19 is addressed in this paper, consider the following:

