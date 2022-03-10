Central Nervous System Disorders Therapeutics Market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.4% CAGR by 2028 | Biogen, Pfizer

SEATTLE, UNITED STATES, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New Research Study "Central Nervous System Disorders Therapeutics Market 2022 analysis by Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges and Investment Opportunities), Size, Share and Outlook" has been added to Coherent Market Insights.

Disorders of the nervous system include stroke, infections, such as meningitis, carpal tunnel syndrome, and functional disorders, such as headache. Major players operating in the global central nervous system disorders therapeutics market include, AbbVie Inc., AstraZeneca Plc., Biogen Inc., Cipla Inc., Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd., Eli Lilly and Company, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Glaxosmithkline plc., Lupin Ltd, Merck & Co., Inc., Novartis AG, Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Pfizer Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited.

Key Market Drivers:

High prevalence of Alzheimer’s disease is expected to propel growth of the global central nervous system disorders therapeutics market. For instance, according to Alzheimer’s Association, around 5.8 million people in the U.S. aged 65 and older are living with Alzheimer's dementia in 2020.

Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Globally, as of 5:44pm CET, 17 February 2022, there have been 416,614,051 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 5,844,097 deaths, reported to WHO. As of 14 February 2022, a total of 10,279,668,555 vaccine doses have been administered. Emergence of Covid-19 has led to free virtual education programs and online support groups in the global central nervous system disorders therapeutics market. In April 2020, The Alzheimer’s Association announced to offer free virtual education programs and online support groups to caregivers, Alzheimer’s patients, and their families.

Key Takeaways

High prevalence of multiple sclerosis is expected to propel growth of the global central nervous system disorders therapeutics market. According to data from (updated November 2018), the Multiple Sclerosis Trust, the prevalence of MS in England is around 90,500 or 164 per 100,000 and about 3,200 or 175 per 100,000 in Northern Ireland.

Major players operating in the global central nervous system disorders therapeutics market are focused on approval and launch of novel drugs to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in April 2020, AstraZeneca and Merck & Co. announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the kinase inhibitor Koselugo (selumetinib) for the treatment of paediatric patients two years of age and older with neurofibromatosis type 1 (NF1) who have symptomatic, inoperable plexiform neurofibromas (PN).

