Acute Vulvovaginal Candidiasis Treatment Market is Expected to Create Lucrative Growth at a 3.0% CAGR by 2028

Vulvovaginal candidiasis can be an acute, chronic, recurrent, or persistent condition. It is caused by changes in the environment of the vagina and gastrointestinal tract. Typical symptoms of vulvovaginal candidiasis include pruritus, vaginal soreness, dyspareunia, external dysuria, and abnormal vaginal discharge.

Competitive Landscape:

Major players operating in the global acute vulvovaginal candidiasis treatment market include, Astellas Pharma Inc., Amplyx Pharmaceuticals Inc., Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd., Cidara Therapeutics, Inc., Grupo Ferrer Internacional, S.A., Mycovia Pharmaceuticals, Inc., NovaDigm Therapeutics, Inc., Pacgen Life Science Corporation, Pfizer, Inc., and Scynexis, Inc.

Key Market Drivers:

R&D of new drugs is expected to propel growth of the global acute vulvovaginal candidiasis treatment market over the forecast period. For instance, in October 2020, Scynexis submitted new drug application to the U.S Food and Drug Administration for oral ibrexafungerp for the treatment of acute vulvovaginal candidiasis.

Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Globally, as of 4:33pm CET, 8 February 2022, there have been 396,558,014 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 5,745,032 deaths, reported to WHO. As of 7 February 2022, a total of 10,095,615,243 vaccine doses have been administered. Patients hospitalized for COVID-19 are at risk for healthcare-associated infections, including candidemia, or bloodstream infections caused by Candida.

Key Takeaways

Major players operating in the global acute vulvovaginal candidiasis treatment market are focused on approval and launch of new products to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in July 2020, Cadila Pharmaceuticals launched the Fenticonazole Nitrate Vaginal Capsules for treatment of acute vulvovaginal candidiasis.

Major players operating in the global acute vulvovaginal candidiasis treatment market are also focused on R&D to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in August 2020, Mycovia Pharmaceuticals, Inc. announced the publication of positive results from a Phase 2 clinical study of its oral antifungal product candidate oteseconazole (VT-1161) for the treatment of acute vulvovaginal candidiasis.

Major Point cover in this Acute Vulvovaginal Candidiasis Treatment Market report

