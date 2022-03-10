Degenerative Disc Disease Treatment Market Insights Suggesting the Bright Future of Industry | Medtronic, Globus Medical

Degenerative Disc Disease Treatment Market

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Coherent Market Insights published a business research report on Degenerative Disc Disease Treatment Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecasts 2022–2028. Degenerative Disc Disease Treatment Market with 150+ market data Tables, Pie Chat, Graphs & Figures spread through Pages and easy to understand detailed analysis. The information is gathered based on modern floats and requests identified with the administrations and items.

Degenerative Disc Disease Treatment Market is gravitating towards the summit of the business verticals with a strong product pipeline

Overview

Degenerative disc disease is a condition that can cause unbearable pain. It occurs when the outermost layer of the spine is damaged due to trauma or infection. This can have an enormous impact on the person's quality of life and can force them to either endure suffering while walking, or have to wear a special back brace for years. Fortunately, there are effective ways to treat and reverse the damage that progressive disc disease can cause. To start with, a thorough examination of the spine is needed. A physical exam will help the medical professional determine the extent of the damage that has occurred. Special X-Rays will be used to see if disc material is pressing against other vertebrae in the spine. Spinal fusion surgery may also be recommended to repair areas of damage in the spine.

Competitive Landscape

Major companies contributing to the global degenerative disc disease treatment market include Fresenius Kabi AG, Globus Medical Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc., Cousin Biotech, Abbott Laboratories, Medtronic Plc., and Ulrich Medical USA, Inc.

Drivers

Rising instances of spinal degeneration combined with the growing senescent population are expected to propel the growth of the degenerative disc disease treatment market during the forecast period.

Moreover, the advent of artificial discs coupled with the broadening product pipeline of the major participants is expected to boost the growth of the degenerative disc disease treatment market throughout the forecast period.

The Epitome of the COVID-19 Aftermath

The global degenerative disc disease treatment market was negatively influenced during the early stages of the COVID-19 debacle. In the worst-hit regions, only the COVID-infected patients were prioritized at the healthcare centers, which left the majority of spinal degeneration patients undiagnosed. On the bright side, plunging cases of the virus and progressing vaccination drives are rejuvenating the scope of the market.

Key Takeaways

• The degenerative disc disease treatment market is owing to the rising cases of degenerative disc disease combined with the growing product portfolio of major players. For instance, in September 2021, Jiomax received clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its EndoLIF DoubleWedge Cage and Delta Cage, which were developed for the treatment of degenerative disc disease.

• Geographically, the North American region is expected to drive the global degenerative disc disease treatment market at a significant rate due to rising spinal degeneration caseloads and the presence of major market players.

• Likewise, Asia Pacific is another region of interest in the global degenerative disc disease treatment market, which is augmented by the increased volume of product launches and a rising geriatric population.

