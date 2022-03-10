Bioplastics Market Expectations for Growth at 25.8% CAGR by the end of 2027 |BASF SE, Braskem S.A., Koninklijke DSM N.V.
Bioplastics Market is set to make large leaps in the coming years with the growing adoption of biodegradable plastics across various end-use industriesSEATTLE, WA, US, March 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bioplastics Market is set to make large leaps in the coming years with the growing adoption of biodegradable plastics across various end-use industries , In terms of revenue, the global bioplastics market is expected to surpass US$ 215 billion by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 25.8% over the forecast period (2020 to 2027).
Overview
Bioplastics are an ideal alternative to petroleum-based plastics since they can be made from renewable resources. This means that they can reduce our dependence on fossil fuels while meeting our consumer needs for affordable and recyclable goods. Moreover, bioplastics are also sustainable, allowing manufacturers to diversify their feedstock. The first bioplastic was produced in 1926 by French researcher Maurice Lemoigne. It is a polymer that is made from the sugars of the bacteria Bacillus megaterium. This discovery was ignored for decades, as petroleum was abundant and cheap. However, the oil crisis brought back interest in bioplastics. The development of molecular genetics and recombinant DNA technology spurred bioplastic research. By the beginning of the 21st century, bioplastics were becoming widespread.
𝐌𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐈𝐧 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: BASF SE, Braskem S.A., Koninklijke DSM N.V., Arkema S.A., Innovia Films, Ltd., Metabolix, Inc., NatureWorks, LLC,Novamont S.p.A., The Dow Chemical Company, and Total Corbion PLA Growth Drivers:..
Drivers
Increasing demand for biomass-based plastics across the automotive and packaging industries to improve fuel efficiency and reduce emissions is expected to foster the growth of the bioplastics market throughout the forecast period.
In addition to this, the imposition of favorable environmental regulations by several governments to reduce the waste generation of conventional plastics is expected to supplement the growth of the bioplastics market over the forecast period.
The Epitome of the COVID-19 Debacle
The onset of the COVID-19 virus had a bitter-sweet impact on the global bioplastics market. The crisis-fueled halt of production facilities has affected the availability of bioplastics, whereas, contrarily, the food and beverage (F&B) sector witnessed a rise in demand amidst booming online food delivery services. The weakness is visible in the supply chain rather than in demand.
Key Takeaways
The bioplastics market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 25.8 % throughout the forecast period due to increasing government initiatives to promote adoption of bioplastics and rising product launches. For instance, in February 2022, TerraVerdae Bioworks, a major bioplastics provider in Canada, announced it would acquire 100% equity of PolyFerm Canada to broaden its biodegradable thermoplastic elastomer portfolio.
In the geographic overview, the European region is showing a dynamic picture of the global bioplastics market on the heels of a rising number of sustainability projects in accordance with the new EU (European Union) regulations on single-use plastics.
Bubbling under the top spot, the Asia Pacific region is another hot favorite for the global bioplastics market on account of favorable government initiatives to curb environmental problems, increasing adoption of biomass-based fuels, and rapid industrialization.
The segmentation analysis includes a descriptive evaluation of the segment, a representation of the market stocks made up of each section, the growth rate of all sections, and the segment's attractiveness in terms of revenue. The regional analysis covers all markets, growth rates for each region, and trends in the segment based on historical data.
To grasp how the impact of Covid-19 is addressed in this paper, consider the following:
Reasons to Purchase Report:
➸ The paper examines how Bioplastics is likely to grow in the future.
➸ Examine several perspectives on the Bioplastics using Porter's five forces analysis.
➸ The product type that is expected to dominate the Bioplastics market, as well as the regions that are expected to grow the fastest, are investigated.
➸ Recognize the latest advancements, Bioplastics shares, and policies of the leading market participants.
➸ The competitive landscape has included the Bioplastics share of significant firms as well as important development policies adopted in the last five years.
➸ Product offerings, essential financial information, current advancements, SWOT analysis, and strategies are all included in comprehensive company profiles for the major Bioplastics players.
