Radiotherapy Market is Expected to Exhibit Highest CAGR of 6.8% in Future Scope 2022-2028 | Accuray Incorporated

SEATTLE, STATES, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New Research Study "Radiotherapy Market 2022 analysis by Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges and Investment Opportunities), Size, Share and Outlook" has been added to Coherent Market Insights.

Radiotherapy is the use of radiation to treat cancer. It is usually given in the form of radiation, but the dose can be lower than the amount of radiation you receive from other methods. Several kinds of treatment are available for cancer, but there are some that require a longer course of treatment. These are called external beam radiotherapy (EBRT). The treatments used to fight cancer are known as external beam radiation therapy, or EBR. They are given in the form of x-rays or gamma rays. Before World War II, the only sources of radiation used for radiotherapy were radon gas and X-ray tubes. The first external beam radiotherapy machines used low-voltage X-rays to treat superficial tumors..

Drivers

An increasing inclination towards non-surgical and minimally invasive procedures amidst the growing prevalence of chronic diseases is expected to augment the growth of the radiotherapy market during the forecast period.

Moreover, rising expenditure on research and development activities for cancer treatment is expected to boost the growth of the radiotherapy market over the forecast period.

The Epitome of the COVID-19 Debacle

The global radiotherapy market witnessed a major downfall due to the onset of the COVID-19 crisis. The pandemic-fueled closure of several outpatient clinics, which mostly involved face-to-face interactions with patients, has significantly reduced adoption of these products. On the contrary, the increasing involvement of governments in promoting the use of these systems is broadening the scope of the market.

Key Takeaways

• The radiotherapy market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.8 % throughout the forecast period owing to the increasing cases of cancer and rising research and development activities. For instance, in January 2022, a research team at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) developed a model using the DNA of prostate cancer patients to potentially predict the side-effects of radiation.

• In the geographic overview, the North American region is in the driver’s seat for the global radiotherapy market on the heels of accelerated pathways for therapy approvals, increasing preference towards non-surgical treatments, and rising research activities.

• Finishing in the runner-up spot is the Asia Pacific region, which is catering to the global radiotherapy market on account of improving healthcare facilities, increasing government initiatives, and a growing cancer patient pool.



