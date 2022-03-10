Mexico Industrial Bulk Packaging Market Accelerate the Growth Scope At a CAGR 5.4% by 2028 | Mauser Group B.V.,Greif inc

Rapid industrialization is a prime factor escalating Mexico Industrial Bulk Packaging Market growth

SEATTLE, WA, US, March 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rapid industrialization is a prime factor escalating Mexico Industrial Bulk Packaging Market growth , The industrial bulk packaging market in Mexico was valued at US$ 581.1 million in 2020, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.4 percent to US$ 886.1 million by 2028.

Market Overview:

Industrial bulk packaging is used to pack heavy industrial goods to protect them from contamination and damage. Food & beverages, chemicals & petrochemicals, and pharmaceuticals are some of the major end-user of Industrial bulk packaging. They are available in pails, drums, and jerry cans form.

Competitive Landscape:

Mauser Group B.V., Greif, Inc., International Paper Company, Hoover Container Solutions, Inc., Menasha Corporation, Cleveland Steel Container Corporation, Composite Containers LLC

Key Market Drivers:

Expanding chemical and pharmaceutical industry in Mexico is a prime factor contributing to growth of Mexico industrial bulk packaging market. The chemical industry in Mexico has been growing for the past three years. The ANIQ (Mexican National Chemical Association) estimated that, in 2019, over $4,500M USD were invested in this industry, contributing with 2.1% of the national GDP.

Growing export of food &agriculture products in the Mexico is another key factor expected to propel the market growth of industrial bulk packaging. According to The International Trade Administration, Mexico became the United States’ second-largest agricultural partner in 2018. U.S. agricultural and related product exports to Mexico totaled USD 19 billion with overall bilateral agricultural trade of USD 45 billion.

Covid-19 Impact Analysis

The market of Mexico industrial bulk packaging has witnessed positive growth during Covid-19 pandemic due to growing demand for transportation of medicine in bulk.

Key Takeaways:

The Mexico industrial bulk packaging market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.4 % over the forecast period owing to rapid industrialization in Mexico. Also, advancement in technology is again expected to foster market growth. For instance, in July 2018, Greif, the global provider of industrial packaging products and services, has announced the launch of GCUBEShield, in the category of GCUBE intermediate bulk containers (IBCs). It has improved product stability, shelf-life, and operational performance.

The segmentation analysis includes a descriptive evaluation of the segment, a representation of the market stocks made up of each section, the growth rate of all sections, and the segment's attractiveness in terms of revenue. The regional analysis covers all markets, growth rates for each region, and trends in the segment based on historical data.

To grasp how the impact of Covid-19 is addressed in this paper, consider the following:

