Pantothenic Acid Market To Reach USD 750.7 Billion By 2028 | Nutrina Co., Inc., BASF SE , Watson Inc.

pantothenic acid

Increasing prevalence of chronic disease to augment pantothenic acid market

SEATTLE, WA, US, March 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increasing prevalence of chronic disease to augment pantothenic acid market ,The global pantothenic acid market is expected to reach US$ 750.7 million in revenue by the end of 2028, growing at a CAGR of 6.2 percent over the forecast period (2021 to 2028).

Market Overview:

Pantothenic acid is called vitamin B5 and is a water-soluble vitamin. It is an important nutrient that is naturally present in foods. It is also available as a dietary supplement. The synthesis of coenzyme A (CoA) and acyl carrier protein is the main function of this water-soluble B vitamin. Pantothenic acid is a vitamin that is widely consumed and utilised.

Competitive Landscape:

Nutrina Co., Inc., Zhengzhou Sigma Chemical Co., Ltd., Watson Inc., Cayman Chemical, CHEM-BRIDGE Co., Ltd, Foodchem International Corporation, Koninklijke DSM N.V., RxList Inc., NOW Health Group, Inc., BASF SE, AccuStandard Inc., Merck KGaA, Toronto Research Chemicals, AcerChem International Inc., and Zhejiang Hangzhou Xinfu Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Key Market Drivers:

Increasing use of pantothenic acid for the treatment of asthma, digestion problem, allergies and infections is driving growth of the pantothenic acid market. Moreover, deficiency of pantothenic acid can cause various problems such as depression, fatigue, and infections related to the respiratory tract.

Growing use of pantothenic acid in the fortification of several food products, infant nutrition, and animal feed is again augmenting market growth. Rapid growth food industry and increasing demand infant nutrition is also propelling growth of the market.

Covid-19 Impact Analysis

After the COVID-19 virus began to spread, food &beverage industries has taken many measures to protect their employees, secure supply chains, and address other concerns in the market. During initial days of infection F &B market and grocery stores were shut down but later it has created a massive spike in online grocery delivery services. However the situation is still serious and governments are imposing social-distancing policies. Moreover, major players are looking for adopting various strategies for reimagining and reforming their business.

Key Takeaways:

The pantothenic acid market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.2 % over the forecast period owing to the growing prevalence of chronic disease such as asthma and allergies.

North America is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period owing to the increasing prevalence of chronic disease. According to the National Health Council, chronic diseases affect approximately 133 million Americans, representing more than 40% of the total population of this country

The segmentation analysis includes a descriptive evaluation of the segment, a representation of the market stocks made up of each section, the growth rate of all sections, and the segment's attractiveness in terms of revenue. The regional analysis covers all markets, growth rates for each region, and trends in the segment based on historical data.

To grasp how the impact of Covid-19 is addressed in this paper, consider the following:

Reasons to Purchase Report:

➸ The paper examines how Pantothenic Acid is likely to grow in the future.

➸ Examine several perspectives on the Pantothenic Acid using Porter's five forces analysis.

➸ The product type that is expected to dominate the Pantothenic Acid market, as well as the regions that are expected to grow the fastest, are investigated.

➸ Recognize the latest advancements, Pantothenic Acid shares, and policies of the leading market participants.

➸ The competitive landscape has included the Pantothenic Acid share of significant firms as well as important development policies adopted in the last five years.

➸ Product offerings, essential financial information, current advancements, SWOT analysis, and strategies are all included in comprehensive company profiles for the major Pantothenic Acid players.

