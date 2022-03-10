South America Specialty Pulp & Paper Chemicals Market Is Expected To Reach USD 28741.66 million by the end of 2028
South America Specialty Pulp & Paper Chemicals Market Continues To Grow With Rise In Demand For Specialty Papers And Export Of Paper In The RegionSEATTLE, WA, US, March 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- South America Specialty Pulp & Paper Chemicals Market Continues To Grow With Rise In Demand For Specialty Papers And Export Of Paper In The Region , The specialty pulp and paper chemicals market in South America was valued at US$ 20,350.23 million in 2020, and is expected to reach US$ 28741.66 million by 2028, with a CAGR of 5.9% between 2021 and 2028.
Overview:
Growing demand for high-quality paper and a decrease in the cost of production are driving the specialty pulp & paper chemicals market growth. These products are used for flexible packaging, labels, and stationery. Along with their uses in the paper industry, they are used for cleaning waste water and reducing biological oxygen demand. As a result, the specialty pulp and paper chemicals market is expected to continue to grow in the coming years. In paper, there are many different types of chemicals involved in its manufacture. The process of making paper begins with the extraction of lignin and cellulose from wood. The cellulose and lignin then bond to form fibrils and are dissolved in water. These fibers are then pressed into a compact structure.
𝐌𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐈𝐧 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: AkzoNobelBASF SE, PQ Corporation, Evonik Industries, and Kemira..
Market Dynamics:
Growing export of paper and rising demand for pulp and paper is expected to propel growth of the South America specialty pulp & paper chemicals market over the forecast period. For instance, according to the Argentine Foreign Trade Statistic, from January 2021 to June 2021, the country exported industrial products of paper and paperboard, and articles of paper pulp of worth US$ 105, 554 thousand.
However, factors such as volatile cost of raw materials are likely to hamper growth of the South America specialty pulp & paper chemicals market during the forecast period.
Impact of COVID-19:
The South America specialty pulp & paper chemicals market witnessed adverse impact of COVID-19 pandemic. The virus outbreak in China led to spread of the virus across more than 100 countries. In order to control the virus spread, many countries implemented stringent lockdown regulations. This caused disruption of several market activities in many industries across the world. The demand and supply of products decreased during the pandemic and distribution channels were disrupted. Thus, the South America specialty pulp & paper chemicals market was negatively affected during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Key Takeaways:
The South America specialty pulp & paper chemicals market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period, owing to increase in the demand for specialty paper. For instance, in October 2020, UPM Specialty Papers announced the launch of UPM SolideTM, a novel range of food-safe kraft papers that can be recycled in normal paper recycling streams.
Key players in the market are adopting various growth strategies such as partnership and agreement to cater the growing demand across the world. For instance, in July 2021, BASF partnered with Solenis, the specialty chemical firm to work on paper bottles with Pulpex.
The segmentation analysis includes a descriptive evaluation of the segment, a representation of the market stocks made up of each section, the growth rate of all sections, and the segment's attractiveness in terms of revenue. The regional analysis covers all markets, growth rates for each region, and trends in the segment based on historical data.
