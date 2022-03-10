Vietnam Fertilizer Market Revenue Poised for Significant Growth During the Forecast Period of 2020-2027

Vietnam Fertilizer Market Report

Growing demand for organic fertilizers is expected to provide new growth opportunities for the market player in near future.

OREGON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Growing focus toward agricultural expansion in terms of productivity drives the growth of the Vietnam fertilizer market. Based on region, Southern Vietnam contributed the highest share in 2019, and will maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. The prices of fertilizers across Vietnam have been surged due to disruptions in logistics and clearances for raw material imported from China.

Based on type, the inorganic segment contributed to the largest share in 2019, accounting for more than four-fifths of the total share, and is estimated to maintain its dominant position during the forecast period. However, the organic segment is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period.

COVID-19 impact analysis:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic left a significant impact on the global economy. The Vietnam fertilizer market report provides a detailed study of the micro- and macro-economic impacts of the pandemic. Moreover, the analysis depicts the direct impact of COVID-19 on the Vietnam fertilizer market. It recapitulates the detailed information about the market extent and shares owing to the impact of the outbreak. The report also emphasizes on the supply chain and the sales of the Vietnam fertilizer market. Last but not the least; the study also exhibits a post-COVID-19 scenario, portraying different measures and initiatives taken by the government bodies across the world.

Based on form, the dry segment accounted for the largest share in 2019, holding more than four-fifths of the total share, and is expected to maintain the largest share throughout the forecast period. However, the liquid segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 4.4% from 2020 to 2027.

Some ruling enterprises in the global Vietnam fertilizer market are examined in the report along with the citation of innovative product launches by them, their collaborative undertakings & endeavors, several merges & acquisitions, and many more. The frontrunners operating in the global Vietnam fertilizer industry include Five Star International Group, Que Lam Group, Ha Bac Nitrogen Fertilizers and Chemical Company.

