Solid State Drives Market hit US$ 143,557.0 million by 2029 – Industry Size, Forecasts, & Analysis by TheInsightPartners

Era of Smart SSDs to Provide Growth Opportunities for Solid State Drives Market During 2021–2029

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to our new research study on “Solid State Drives (SSD) Market Forecast to 2029 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type (External, Internal); Technology (Single-Level Cell (SLC), Multi-Level Cell (MLC), Triple-Layer Cell (TLC)); Storage (Under 500 GB, 500 GB-1 TB, 1 TB - 2 TB, Above 2 TB); End-User (Industrial, Automotive, Enterprise, Client, Others) and Geography”, published by The Insight Partners.

Strategic Insights

Report Coverage Details

Market Size Value in US$ 53,829.6 million in 2021

Market Size Value by US$ 143,557.0 million by 2029

Growth rate CAGR of 15.0% from2022 to 2029.

Forecast Period 2022-2029

Base Year 2021

No. of Pages 216

No. Tables 145

No. of Charts & Figures 100

Historical data available Yes

Segments covered Type, Technology, Storage, End-User and Geography

Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA

Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina

Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Solid State Drives Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

G.SKILL International Enterprise Co., Ltd.; Silicon Power Computer & Communications Inc.; Hangzhou Hikstorage Technology Co., Limited; Western Digital Corporation; and Kingston Technology Europe Co LLP are among the key players profiled in the global solid-state drives market. In addition, several other important market players were studied and analyzed during the course of this market research study to get a holistic view of the global market and its ecosystem.

In November 2021, Kingston announced the launch of Kingston FURY Renegade SSD, a next-generation PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 drive for enthusiasts, gamers, and high-power users.

In 2021, FM: Systems acquired WizzPass, a fast-growing leader in the visitor management system and workplace management sectors. This purchase expands the company's visitor management capabilities, which are crucial for providing productive, safe, and rewarding working experiences.

Growing Adoption in Data Center Application:

SSDs are already nearly ubiquitous in desktop and laptop computers, but they have taken far longer to reach the same level of adoption in the data center. Because cloud and data center applications have different needs, three components of SSD technology—cost, reliability, and capacity—must mature before SSDs can be a viable alternative for hard discs. The technology has matured to the point where an SSD-only data center is not only a possibility but also the future of enterprise storage. Initially, server SSDs were best used as cache and hot storage in conjunction with SAS or SATA spinning discs, but with higher density NAND allowing for capacities of up to 3.84TB, fast NVMe-based AIC drives, and upcoming standards such as U.2, there is a shift toward All-Flash Arrays (AFA), which eliminate spinning discs. A single SSD can outperform many spinning discs while using less electricity. As a result, one can consolidate servers and minimize the overall physical footprint of a storage rack.

However, data center SSDs use a different set of measurements than consumer PCs. A data center must be able to meet this requirement and will encounter increased demand based on the application, unlike a conventional client PC, whose usage is unlikely ever to require continual 24/7 steady performance. Datacenter drives must be able to handle this challenge in terms of durability and daily performance for the duration of the warranty period. Endurance and constant IOPS performance are essential. Predictable low latency becomes a fundamental requirement for a new application, such as a popular streaming video service requiring a Content Display Network.

Major countries in the North American region like the US, Canada, and Mexico find wide use of solid-state drives (SSD) across numerous domains such as networking, telecommunication, industrial, automotive, aerospace, defense, and consumer electronics. Most of the countries in the Asia Pacific are still in developing states and are not as developed as the countries in the west. However, with growing disposable income, demand for vehicles and consumer electronics products is expected to rise substantially in various countries such as Bangladesh, India, Malaysia, China, and the Philippines. This drives the requirement for respective SSD needed in vehicles, personal computers, laptops, tablets, notebooks, smart wearables, etc.

