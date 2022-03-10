Global Green Hydrogen Market Size & Share to Hit USD 10.2 Billion Mark by 2028 at a Stellar 55.2% CAGR Growth | Industry Trends, Outlook & Forecast Report by Facts & Factors

[218+ Pages Report] According to Facts and Factors, the demand analysis of Global Green Hydrogen Market size & share was worth at approximately USD 0.8 Billion in 2021and is estimated to reach around USD 10.2 Billion by the end of 2028, registering a CAGR of 55.2% during the forecast period (2022-2028) as highlighted in a report. Green Hydrogen, Uniper SE, Nel ASA, Air Products and Chemicals, Inc., Engie, Hydrogenics, Air Liquide, Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corp, Linde, Siemens, and others are the major market players are included in the study with their revenues, profits and strategies.

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, US, March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “Green Hydrogen Market By Type (Solid Oxide Electrolyzer, Alkaline Electrolyzer, and Proton Exchange Membrane Electrolyzer), By Use (Transport, Power Generation, and Others) By Customer (Petrochemicals, Glass, Food & Beverages, Chemical, Medical, and Others), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecast 2022–2028” is the title of a new research report published by Facts in its research database.

“According to a recent research study, the demand of global Green Hydrogen Market size and was valued at roughly USD 0.8 Billion in 2021 and is predicted to grow to about USD 10.2 Billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 55.2% over the projection period.”

What is Green Hydrogen? How big is the Green Hydrogen Market?

Green Hydrogen Market Overview:

Hydrogen is the most abundant and lightest element on the planet. It is a rich source of energy and significantly more efficient than other fuels, and has numerous industrial applications ranging from refinement to petrochemical products to steel manufacturing. Green hydrogen is created by electrolyzing water with regenerative energy sources. Water is separated into hydrogen and oxygen in an electrolyzer using an electric current, and grey hydrogen generated from fossil fuels (like natural gas) is separated.

The physicochemical characteristics of hydrogen are unappreciated. Hydrogen is environmentally safe and may be stored & transformed into power or heat as needed. Green hydrogen is an important component of the energy equation, and hydrogen is viewed as a major potential renewable energy supply. It is one of the most significant circular carbon economy (CCE) ideas because it is produced using solar energy.

Get a Free Sample PDF of this Research Report for more Insights with Table of Content, Research Methodology and Graphs - https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/green-hydrogen-market

(A free sample of this report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the following:

Introduction, Overview, and in-depth industry analysis are all included in the 2021 updated report.

The COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis is included in the package

About 218+ Pages Research Report (Including Recent Research)

Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on Request

Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2021

Includes Tables and figures have been updated

The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

Facts and Factors research methodology

(Please note that the sample of this report has been modified to include the COVID-19 impact study prior to delivery.)

Global Green Hydrogen Market: Growth Factors

The increasing popularity of Green Globe Projects are driving the market’s growth

Green hydrogen is produced using an electrolysis process in which water is split into oxygen and hydrogen using power supplied from renewable sources. The decreasing cost of reusable power and electrolysis technology will result in increased demand for green hydrogen, boosting the global green hydrogen market growth. Several industries, including oil & gas, steel, utilities, and fertilizers, are turning to green hydrogen to balance the intermittent nature of reusable resources.

Furthermore, this sort of hydrogen is widely employed as an energy alternative for decarbonizing the industrial, transportation, and chemical domains. Aside from these industrial applications, the advantage of keeping green hydrogen in existing gas pipes to power domestic appliances would result in a gradual growth in household demand for green hydrogen. However, green hydrogen is extremely difficult and costly to preserve and transport. Because it is highly combustible and has a poor volumetric density, it necessitates significant investment in pipelines and carriers. Furthermore, a lack of skilled personnel is a problem limiting the global market's expansion and growth.

Prominent Vendors

Some of the main competitors dominating the global green hydrogen market are;

Green Hydrogen

Uniper SE

Nel ASA

Air Products and Chemicals Inc.

Engie

Hydrogenics

Air Liquide

Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corp

Linde

Siemens

Key Insights from Primary Research:

As per the analysis shared by our primary respondents, the Green Hydrogen market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 55.2% by 2028.

The Green Hydrogen market was estimated to be worth around USD 0.8 Billion in 2021and it is expected to reach USD 10.2 billion by 2028 based on primary research.

Based on type segment, the alkaline electrolyze segment has the largest market share by technology.

The manufacturing industry demands on-site electrolyze setup, thus the power generation category dominates the market.

On the basis of region, Europe is found to be dominating the green hydrogen market.

Directly Purchase a copy of the report with TOC @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/buynow/su/green-hydrogen-market

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the size of the Green Hydrogen market and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push the Green Hydrogen Market forward?

What are the Green Hydrogen Industry's top companies?

What are the different categories that the Green Hydrogen Market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do essential players play?

What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the Green Hydrogen Market sample report and company profiles?

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 0.8 Billion Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 10.2 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 55.2% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Key Market Players Green Hydrogen, Uniper SE, Nel ASA, Air Products and Chemicals Inc., Engie, Hydrogenics, Air Liquide, Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corp, Linde, and Siemens. Key Segments Type, Use, Customer, and Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Green Hydrogen Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global green hydrogen market is segregated on the basis of type, use, customer, and region.

By type, the market is divided into solid oxide electrolyzer, alkaline electrolyzer, and proton exchange membrane electrolyzer. The alkaline electrolyze segment has the largest market share by technology because of its higher operational time capacity and low capital cost.

The chemical segment dominates the market

By use, the market is divided into transport, power generation, and others. Among these, the power generation category dominates the market by the application due to demand from the manufacturing industry for on-site electrolyze setup. By customer, the market is segmented into petrochemicals, glass, food & beverages, chemical, medical, and others. The chemical segment dominates the market because the chemical industry is a significant producer of hydrogen which is used both internally and externally.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The global COVID-19 outbreak has had an impact on the green hydrogen market. Repeated lockdowns from early 2020 to mid-2021 caused a slew of issues, including reduced labor & employee availability, logistical challenges, and a disturbing supply chain. Despite these challenges, the pandemic expanded the market for renewable energy, resulting in a significant revenue increase in the global green hydrogen market. Going forward, global market growth is likely to revert to normal and gain traction.

Request for Customization on this Report as per your requirements - https://www.fnfresearch.com/customization/green-hydrogen-market

(We tailor your report to meet your specific research requirements. Inquire with our sales team about customizing your report.)

Still, Looking for More Information? OR Want Data for Inclusion in Magazine, Case Study, or Media?

Email Directly Here with Detail Information: sales@fnfresearch.com

Regional Analysis:

Europe is found to be dominating the green hydrogen market

The European region has the biggest share of the global green hydrogen market. During the forecast period, the European region is anticipated to grow at a rapid pace. This is due to the industry's solid, lengthy infrastructure and a wide range of possibilities. Furthermore, the cost of renewable generation is falling, which is yet another factor pushing its growth.

Asia Pacific region is the green hydrogen market's fastest-expanding region. Due to its potential to create vast facilities for storing green hydrogen, Asia Pacific will be the fastest-expanding region in the global market. China may play a vital role in this region's economic progress.

Recent Developments

March 2020: The Fukushima Hydrogen Energy Research Field has been completed, according to the Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corporation (Toshiba ESS), New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization (NEDO), Iwatani Corporation (FH2R), and Tohoku Electric Power Co., Inc. The plant has a 10 MW class production capacity and reusable power. It is thought to be the world's largest category. It would aid in the development of reasonable green hydrogen generation technology by maximizing the use of environmental assets.

The Fukushima Hydrogen Energy Research Field has been completed, according to the Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corporation (Toshiba ESS), New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization (NEDO), Iwatani Corporation (FH2R), and Tohoku Electric Power Co., Inc. The plant has a 10 MW class production capacity and reusable power. It is thought to be the world's largest category. It would aid in the development of reasonable green hydrogen generation technology by maximizing the use of environmental assets. April 2020: Uniper SE and Siemens Gas & Power have established a collaboration to develop and implement green hydrogen production and usage projects based on renewable energy sources.

Key Offerings:

Market Size, Share, Trends & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2028

Market Dynamics – Key Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Type, Use, Customer, and Region

Competitive Landscape – Leading Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Browse the full “Green Hydrogen Market By Type (Solid Oxide Electrolyzer, Alkaline Electrolyzer, and Proton Exchange Membrane Electrolyzer), By Use (Transport, Power Generation, and Others) By Customer (Petrochemicals, Glass, Food & Beverages, Chemical, Medical, and Others), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecast 2022–2028” Report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/green-hydrogen-market

The global green hydrogen market is segmented into:

By Type

Solid Oxide Electrolyzer

Alkaline Electrolyzer

Proton Exchange Membrane Electrolyzer

By Use

Transport

Power Generation

Others

By Customer

Petrochemicals

Glass

Food & Beverages

Chemical

Medical

Others

To get Free Consultation about Report, Do Inquiry Here @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/inquiry/green-hydrogen-market

Browse Other Related Research Reports from Facts & Factors

Oxygen Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/oxygen-market

Nitrogen Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/nitrogen-market

Renewable Energy Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/renewable-energy-market

Clean Energy Technologies Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/clean-energy-technologies-market

Energy-as-a-Service Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/energy-as-a-service-market

Waste To Energy Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/waste-to-energy-market-by-technology-thermal-and-1261

About Facts & Factors:

Facts & Factors is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Facts and Factors are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fnfresearch

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/fnfresearch

Follow Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/factsandfactors/

Contact Us:

Sanu Thomas

USA: +1 347 690-0211

United Kingdom: +44 2032 894158

Japan: +81 50 5806 9039

India: +91 96043 17127

Email: sales@fnfresearch.com

Web: https://www.fnfresearch.com