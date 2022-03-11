Data Security Software Market Is Estimated At USD 1,195 MN In 2022 & Is Projected To Reach USD 18,500 MN By 2032
Data Protection Software Market Accounts Around ~1% Of Global Data Protection Market By High Demand For Compilation And Privacy Ensuring Data Software GrowingSEOUL, KOREA, March 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ICT companies are extensively adopting technologies such as cloud computing and artificial intelligence to ensure seamless operations as teams continue working from home. Focus on fast automation, use of real-time operation within various end-use sectors such as automotive, food & beverage and others will provide stimulus to the growth.
The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Data Security Software. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Data Security Software Market across various industries and regions.
The global data protection software market is estimated at USD 1,195 Million in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 18,500 Million by 2032, growing at an exciting CAGR of 31.5% during 2022-2032.
Fact.MR estimates that global data protection software market accounts around ~1% of global data protection market comprehended by high demand for compilation and privacy ensuring data software growing at an unprecedented rate on global level. Continuous business escalations, data lifecycle managements, online and offline data management and demand of continuous data protection backup software (CDP) is anticipated to multiply the present data protection market valuation by 23X in upcoming decade.
Data protection software developments that occurred in a consistent manner over the past half-decade led to expansion of its market on global level. This expansion then resulted in continuous software differentiation along with new features that derived its demand among data uploaders on the platform.
Global Data Protection Software Market Key Segments
By Solution Type :
Data Backup & Recovery
Disaster Recovery
Data Security
Data Compliance
By Deployment Type :
Cloud
On-Premises
By Enterprise Size :
SMBs
Large Enterprises
By End-Use Industry :
IT & Telecom
Healthcare
BFSI
Retail Business
Manufacturing Business
Education
Other
Competition landscape: Top Companies of Data Protection Software Market
Market players in data protection software business have mainly opted for growth oriented strategies which includes implementation rate of data privacy technologies. In addition, collaborations, mergers, digital promotion and continuous technical advancements in the aforementioned software hits the top position in their priority list. These strategies are helping the global players to expand their regional footprint and garner maximum market share by providing highly secured system.
Fact.MR has provided detailed information about price points of top service providers of data protection software positioned across regions, implementation growth, and speculative technological growth in the recently published report.
Commvault, a global leader in data protection software market launched metallic SaaS-based data protection software in 2020 for Enterprise-ready data management systems in European region for core-backup and recovery features.
In 2019 beginning, IBM Corporation acquired REDHAT, an Open Source software provider for around USD 33 Billion with an aim to expertise in cloud computing.
Similar, recent developments related to companies offering in data protection software have been tracked by the team at Fact.MR, which are available in the full report.
Key Question answered in the survey of Data Security Software market report
What is the current worth of Data Protection Software market?
Global value of data protection software market in 2022 is expected to reach around USD 1,195 Million.
What will be the forecast valuation of Data Protection Software market by 2032 end?
Global value of data protection software market in 2032 is forecast to surpass USD 18,500 Million.
At what CAGR is Data Protection Software market poised to grow?
Data Protection Software is expected to grow at a stupendous CAGR of around 31.5% during the forecast period of 2022-2032.
What will be the performance of data protection software market in banking & financial services intelligence (BFSI) for upcoming decade?
Data Protection Software in BFSI is set to grow with exciting CAGR of around 33.6% during upcoming decade.
