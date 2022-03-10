Adhesive Films Market to surpass US$ 22,945.3 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period (2021-2028).

Adhesive Films Market

The Adhesive Films Market to Grow With the Increasing Demand from Various End-Use Industries.

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to "Coherent Market Insights" the latest report titled Global Adhesive Films Market research provides a complete estimation of the CAGR of the concerned period in percentages which will guide the users to take choice-based decisions over the predicted chart. A thorough study of the competitive landscape of the global Adhesive Films Market has been given, presenting insights into the company profiles, financial status, recent developments, mergers and acquisitions, and the SWOT analysis. This research report will give a clear idea to readers about the overall market scenario to further decide on this project.

Market Overview:

Adhesive films, films adhesives, refer to materials such as films, tapes, and sheets, which are coated with adhesives. They are solid sheets of thermoplastic or partially cured thermosetting polymers that can be cut to size and used to attach large-area components, substrates, and lids. Adhesive films are versatile and easy to use and are used to join two surfaces. Adhesive films are made of different materials, such as polyvinyl butyral, polyethylene, polyvinyl acetate, and polyvinyl chloride. Construction, electronics, aerospace, automotive, and handheld computing are some of the key applications of adhesive films. Moreover, packaging industries use these films to increase the safety of packaging material.

Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

BASF SE, 3M Company, Ashland Inc., H.B. Fuller Company, Henkel AG & Company KGaA, Avery Dennison Corporation, Adhesives Research Inc., The Dow Chemical Company, Eastman Chemical Company, Bostik S.A., Huntsman International LLC, and Kuraray Company Ltd.

The global adhesive films market is projected to surpass US$ 22,945.3 million by the end of 2028, in terms of revenue, growing at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period (2021 to 2028).

Key Market Drivers:

Increasing demand for adhesive films from various end-use industries is expected to augment the growth of the adhesive films market during the forecast period. For instance, in November 2021, Cosmo Films Ltd. launched Enhanced Barrier Metalized BOPP Film specially designed for packaging applications with very high moisture and oxygen barrier properties and high metal bonds. The new film is designed for applications like flexible packaging for lamination, packaging of chocolates, bakery products, snacks, biscuits, and personal care products.

Moreover, the emergence of COVID-19 (global pandemic) is expected to boost the growth of the adhesive films market over the forecast period. For instance, in July 2020, Decal announced the launch of an antimicrobial film to support COVID-Safe efforts in catering, industrial, retail, and transportation environments. Decal’s self-adhesive antimicrobial range is tested to ISO 221196 antibacterial standard, which Decal said remains active for up to three years.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The outbreak of COVID-19 has had a positive impact on the growth of the market, with strong demand expected from the packaging, food & beverage, aerospace, and e-commerce sectors during the pandemic. For instance, in July 2020, Adhetec, a specialist in technical adhesives for the aerospace industry, launched a range of certified antimicrobial adhesive films, for use during the pandemic, to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Key Takeaways:

The adhesive films market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.0 % during the forecast period due to the introduction of novel products in the market. For instance, in September 2020, Toyochem Co. developed a new series of biodegradable pressure-sensitive adhesives (PSAs). Marketed under the Cyabine series of polyurethane PSAs, the product is suitable for materials for packaging, construction, agriculture, and other industries where the use of biodegradable or recoverable materials are preferred.

Among regions, North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific are expected to witness robust growth in the adhesive films market due to the growing demand for adhesive films, growing research and development activities, growing demand for packaged food products, frequent launches of novel products, and growing construction, electronics, automotive, aerospace, and packaging industry in these regions.

For instance, in June 2021, Solvay announced the launch of breakthrough adhesive and surfacing technologies for the aerospace industry. These innovations not only increase part assembly efficiency but also offer unmatched processing flexibility, making them ideal for ever-increasing production rates.

Moreover, in April 2020, Hexcel launched its new low temperature fast cure HexBond 679 adhesive film to deliver outstanding bonding performance in sandwich structures and offers significant cycle time reductions with its short-cure cycles at low temperatures.

