Phenoxyethanol Preservatives Market Unidentified Segments – The Biggest Opportunity of 2027

Phenoxyethanol Preservatives Market

Global Phenoxyethanol Preservatives Market Growth Driven by Increasing Demand for Cosmetics and Personal Care Products

SEATLE, WA, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Phenoxyethanol Preservatives Market, By Product Type (Phenoxyethanol P5, Phenoxyethanol P25), By Application (Home and personal care (Cosmetics, Perfumes, Detergents, Ointments), Pharmaceuticals, Dyes and inks, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-pacific, Rest of the World) is estimated to be valued at US$ 210 million by the end of 2027 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.9% over the forecast period (2020-2027), as highlighted in a new report published by Coherent Market Insights.

Market Overview:

Phenoxyethanol is a preservative used in cosmetics and personal care products. It is normally used in combination with other preservatives, as its activity is weak against mold and yeast. Phenoxyethanol is a colorless, clear and oily liquid produced by a reaction between phenol and ethylene oxide at high temperature and pressure.

Competitive Landscape:

Major players operating in the global phenoxyethanol preservatives market include, BASF SE, BOC Sciences, Finetech Industry Limited, Haihang Industry Co., Ltd., Health Chemicals Co., Ltd., Jinan Haohua Industry Co., Ltd., Kraft Chemical Company, Inc., Procter & Gamble Co. (P&G), Penta Manufacturing Company, LLC, Spectrum Chemical Mfg. Corp., and StruChem Co., Ltd., and The Dow Chemical Company.

Key Market Drivers:

The growth of the cosmetics industry and the increasing demand for cosmetics and personal care products is expected to increase the demand for phenoxyethanol preservatives. The demand for phenoxyethanol preservatives is high in the U.S. due to increasing expenditure on personal care products. The average annual expenditure on personal care products in the U.S. increased from US$ 707 in 2016 to US$ 768 in 2018. Such scenario is expected to propel growth of the global phenoxyethanol preservatives market.

Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Globally, as of 5:13pm CET, 10 February 2022, there have been 402,044,502 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 5,770,023 deaths, reported to WHO. As of 6 February 2022, a total of 10,095,615,243 vaccine doses have been administered. 2-phenoxyethanol is a commonly used preservative in vaccines. This chemical is not toxic to humans.

Key Takeaways

Key players operating in the global phenoxyethanol preservatives market are adopting organic growth tactics such as product line and range expansion. They are also focused on launching new products to meet the increasing demand as well as to strengthen their market presence. For instance, in 2018, Dow Microbial Control launched two new product lines, NEOLONE PH and NEOLONE Bio, within its personal care preservatives portfolio. According to the company, both product lines are safe and more efficient.

About Us:

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. We are known for our actionable insights and authentic reports in various domains including aerospace and defense, agriculture, food and beverages, automotive, chemicals and materials, and virtually all domains and an exhaustive list of sub-domains under the sun. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. We are also committed in playing a leading role in offering insights in various sectors post-COVID-19 and continue to deliver measurable, sustainable results for our clients.


