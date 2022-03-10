Colored PU Foam Market is Booming Worldwide, Gaining Revolution with Major Technology Giants | BASF SE, Bayer Material

Colored PU Foam Market

Colored PU Foam Market is crossing its business frontiers on account of rapid adoption in the automotive and construction sectors

SEATLE, WA, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Colored PU Foam Market, By Product Type (Flexible PU Foam and Rigid PU Foam), By Application (Packaging, Furniture & Interior, Footwear, Electronic Automotive, Appliance, and Construction), and By Region (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa), is projected to attain a valuation of US$ 18,187.8 million by 2027 and is anticipated to jump at a CAGR of 7.8% over the forecast period (2020-2027), as mentioned in a new report published by Coherent Market Insights.



Overview

In the preparation of colored PU foam, various additives are used to achieve the desired color. These are chosen for their compatibility with substrates and different types of pigments and colorants. Some of these additives are capable of transforming surface texture. Some of the key additives include resins and polyols, low-emulsification polyols, and high-emulsification polyols. Using colored PU foam is environmentally friendly. Increasing environmental concerns have prompted manufacturers to seek out bio-based products. The use of these products in products is expanding globally. These foams are available in a variety of colors, including blue, yellow, red, and green. They are suitable for furniture, stools, and even packaging items.

Competitive Landscape

Major companies contributing to the global colored PU foam market include Carpenter Company, The Dow Chemical, Rogers Corporation, Bayer MaterialScience AG, Recticel SA, Huntsman Corporation, Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics, and Stepan Company.

Drivers

Increasing applications of polyurethane foam across various end-use sectors such as automotive electronics, packaging, footwear, and others is expected to foster the growth of the colored PU foam market throughout the forecast period.

In addition to this, wider acceptance of PU foams across the construction and building sector as an adhesive or an insulator to minimize energy consumption of buildings is expected to further cushion the growth of the colored PU foam market during the forecast period.

Summary of the COVID-19 Debacle

The business of the global colored PU foam market fell off a cliff in the second and third quarter of 2020 due to the prevalence of the COVID-19 virus. The crisis-led temporary pause in active construction projects and the delay in the initiation of newer projects has resulted in poor adoption of these products in the residential and commercial sectors. On the contrary, the market is enjoying a bounce-back season with the gradual ease in restrictions and a rising vaccination tally.

Key Takeaways

The colored PU foam market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period owing to the wider acceptance across various industries and capacity expansions of major players. For instance, in December 2021, Land Rover’s Special Vehicle Operations (SVO) announced that they would customize their Range Rover SVs using polyurethane (PU) coatings to improve technical aesthetics.

In geographic news, the North American region is showing a dynamic picture of the global colored PU foam market on account of an increasing number of OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers) and high adoption across the automotive sector.

Also standing out in the global colored PU foam market is the Asia Pacific region, which is driven by high demand from the paint and coatings industry and increasing applications in the Chinese aviation industry.

